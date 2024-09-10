Pastor Elvis Agyemang said people can have multiple partners as long as there is no sexual activity involved

He emphasised that dating several people helps one find a compatible person before choosing a life partner

He also said cheating only became an issue when unnecessary privileges were brought into relationships

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, stated one can have several boyfriends or girlfriends but with conditions attached.

The pastor said that in such relationships, there must be no sex or any activity that leads to it.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang says it is ok to have multiple boyfriends or girlfriends as long as no marriage duties are involved. Photo credit: @rev_elvis_agyemang

None of the people in the relationship should also perform duties assigned to a husband or wife in marriage.

In a Facebook video by Celebrity Buzz, Pastor Elvis Agyemang said unless it is courtship, one can date as many people as possible.

He explained that dating several people is done so that when it is time to choose a partner, one can decide on one of the many.

“If it’s not courtship you can have three boyfriends, three girlfriends. That’s why it’s called friends. It’s a process of knowing each other. So, the word cheating must not be in ‘boyfriendship’.”

“It was when sex and unnecessary privileges were introduced that cheating came up. If not, it was just friendship. So you are allowed to have as many friends; when it’s time to choose, you know who to choose. So, as for relationships, you need to engage with many so that you know who you are compatible with, and then you choose. You can have as many boyfriends or girlfriends as possible, provided it is running on the essence of friendship.”

Mixed reactions to Pastor Elvis’ assertion

Several people who watched the video reacted to it. Some agreed, while others disagreed with the pastor. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments.

Ma Nuel said:

“Now some pastors think God is teaching them English to.... Boyfriend n Girlfriend means someone u are in a relationship with but wen it's just friend it can be boy or girl. The English language says Friend is Friend if boy or girl but Relationship is Boyfriend Girlfriend”

Quame Qells wrote:

“What the pastor is talking abt is Boy friend and Girl friend. There is a difference between Boyfriend and Boy friend. When u say "Boyfriend", it means there is a romantic feeling involved. Any friend u are not sexually involved with is ur boy friend which can also be referred to as just friend”

Adjei Kodie said:

“Does pastor Elvis even understand the meaning of boyfriend and girlfriend? Boyfriends and Girlfriends are not ordinary friends but rather boys or girls with whom you play romantics. And I believe this is a mistake however we cherish him and I only correct in love”

Francis Darkwa Aristo wrote:

“This is true. You can have more than one boyfriend or girlfriend. It's Africans who have made it so. The moment you decide to stick to one person then it's not boyfriend or girlfriend anymore. Either you are courting or the person is your fiancee. And there is no courtship or fiancee, with the parents of each person knowing who their child is with.”

Qweku Wisdom said:

“That is true…. That is the real meaning of dating”

