The mother of a popular Ghanaian social media content creator, Osanju, has reportedly passed

Following this, another popular TikTok star Akonoba, visited Osanju's family home to mourn with him

Osanju's mother, Madam Victoria Amonu, died on Sunday, January 19, while on admission at a hospital

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Akonoba has visited the family home of his fellow content creator, Osanju, to commiserate with him following the unfortunate demise of his mother.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, news was rife on the internet that Osanju's mother, known as Madam Victoria Amonu, had died.

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Akonoba mourns with Osanju following his mother's death. Photo credit: @adwaman/TikTok.

The content creator later took to his TikTok page to confirm the news and disclosed that his beloved mother passed away following a short illness on the afternoon of Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Having heard of this heartbreaking news, Akonoba drove from Accra to Osanju's family house to mourn and sympathise with him.

In a video circulating on social media, Akonoba and his entourage were seen shaking hands with elders of the bereaved's family.

Osanju gained popularity on social media, treating his numerous followers with comic skits.

He later diversified his craft by featuring Madam Victoria Amonu in his skit, a move that brought significant fame to his mother until her death.

Akonoba, on the other hand, is also very popular on social media, enjoying a massive following on TikTok.

The young man, who dresses and behaves like a woman in his funny skit, has over 1.7m TikTok followers.

Netizens commiserate with Osanju and praise Akonoba

When the video of Akonoba's visit to Osanju's family house emerged on social media, netizens extended their sympathy.

@Nharnhar Arkosuah said:

"Those that are talking about Osanju don’t know that the people that act like this when they lose a loved one are the ones that should be monitored, they’re still in denial."

Nana_Akua_Afrah replied:

"My dear, I can imagine how broken and weak he'll become when he's alone, I never shed a tear in public when my mum passed but only God knows how much I cried in my closet till today."

@ephya__22 also said:

"Who will take care of Agya K now….eeeeeeeiii I can’t believe this… This is too painful … if tears could bring you back , then my tears will."

@ASOR commented:

"Aww, I started crying when they got to Agya K end .Take heart Agya."

@Adwoa Sheila20 also commented:

"Osanju must be monitored please. He is acting strong but deep down it is something else hmmmmm."

Details of Osanju's mother's death emerge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Osanju opened up about his mother's untimely death in an interview.

He said his mother went to a neighbour's funeral a few days ago and returned home with a strange illness.

According to him, Madam Victoria complained about stomach pains a few days after returning from the funeral.

