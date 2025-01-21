Akwatia-based businessman Eric Twum Darkwa generously sprayed thousands of Ghana cedis on a newlywed couple at their reception

Twum Barima began with GH¢10 notes before switching to GH¢200 bundles, enlisting another person to help spread the cash

Social media users who watched the video asked what work he does, while others applauded him for celebrating with the couple

Akwatia-based businessman Eric Twum Darkwa, popularly known as Twum Barimah, sprayed a huge sum of money on a newly wedded couple at their reception as they danced.

The renowned millionaire showed his love to the couple as he sprayed thousands of Ghana cedis.

In a video on X, Twum Barima walked to the dance floor where the couple was already dancing, pulled several bundles of GH¢10 and started spraying.

Realising he may not be able to spray all in a short time, Twum Barima gave some to another gentleman by him to also throw on the couple as they danced.

When the miner finished spraying the GH¢10 notes, he pulled bundles of GH¢200 from his pocket and continued with that.

He sprayed several bundles of the GH¢200 notes as well.

While he sprayed the money, the couple danced to the music in the background, and other guests cheered the young businessman on.

About Twum Barima

The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia. Previously, he lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.

However, in recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok. He shared videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.

The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.

Netizens comment on Twum Barima spraying money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @_mrbio on X. Read them below:

@fawogyimiiko asked:

“With this 10gh?”

@_mrbio responded:

“He recently ship a Rolls Royce Cullinan to Ghana wey dem talk say ebe Shatta’s Rolls Royce, he’s forkn loaded bro.”

@Wise_1Born said:

“You people dier you see people throwing money nor then it means they are loaded?”

@coo_kyei asked::

“What work does He do?”

@_mrbio said:

“He is a miner.”

@SuccessSupremo wrote:

“Eii Ghanaians lol.. u people are soo good talking about other peoples wealth.. is funny though cos u can put same effort u use in talking about who is richer than who to make money for yourself so that your kids can brag about you in future.”

@PenguinADT said:

“There should be a law to criminalize this act. Why should we deface our currency in this manner? Though you proly worked for it, the money is still state asset. These are mint notes and sooner, they become so weak and and @thebankofghana would have to use our taxes to replace them 💔.”

@Kal_Michaels wrote:

“How do I invite him to my wedding I want both of them,even though I haven’t found the woman yet I still want to send them invitation.”

@tin_kudi said:

“What if after the program they collect the money and send everything to him back. E be settings.”

Twum Barimah launches new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twum Barimah flaunted his new 2025 Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In a video, the Akwatia-based businessman received massive cheers from the community's youth as he parked it by the roadside.

Netizens thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the video,

