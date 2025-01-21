Popular TikToker Osanju recently lost his mom and broke the news to his fans on his TikTok page

Following her sudden demise, the renowned TikToker has shared the details of how she passed away in an interview

Osanju's comment has garnered sad reactions from netizens who sympathised with him in the comments section

Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has opened up about the sad passing of his mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu.

In a video, he indicated that his mom started feeling unwell just days after attending a funeral.

The popular TikToker explained that she was struck with a strange illness a few days after returning from the funeral, complaining about stomach pains. She did not get better till her demise.

“She wasn’t ill for a long time. She went to a funeral on Saturday, came back and went about her business since she was fit. Then, on Sunday, she fell ill. She was conveyed to the hospital, and she passed away on Monday,” he said.

He further reminisced over some fun moments he recently had with her, recalling that he shot a video with her a day before she attended the funeral.

Osanju's mother passes away

On January 20, 2025, Osanju broke the news about his mom's passing on his TikTok page.

He did not immediately state the cause of her death but showed a video of her on admission at a hospital. The news broke the hearts of many of their followers who loved their content.

Osanju had a great relationship with Mom

Osanju and his Mom were a happy duo. The young man always loved to shoot skits with her, compelling her to share her thoughts about controversial issues and recount some fond childhood memories, among others. The young man believes he will dearly miss his mom.

Condolences pour in for Osanju

Condolences continue to pour in for Osanju and his mom. Many netizens who saw the post about the woman's demise have extended their heartfelt condolences.

@Nana Kwame Mtn wrote:

"Osanju is strong aswear."

@WACHRISES wrote:

"Accept my condolences, Osanju."

@emmanulasiamah wrote:

"Same thing happened to my dad, he wasn’t sick but he left without saying goodbye to his kids."

@MAESTRO wrote:

"The woman got ulcers but they didn’t take it serious so it might be that the ulcers attacked her and she couldn’t hold it."

@Nana Yaw Desmond wrote:

"Nobody will lose his or her mum in Jesus name Amen."

@Vida Okyere wrote:

"Ooh Osanju sorry, this is bad news."

@Naasaah wrote:

"Truth be told this woman’s death has hit me so hard."

@Beverlyn wrote:

"I think egya ho adwuma na akum Amonu, so sad."

@Honesty Malachi GH wrote:

"My mother is also stubborn paa."

@Papa Acquah wrote:

"My mother is too stubborn. She’s not been well for some time now and so I called her to check on her yesterday only for me to find out that she is at farm."

@SicaHair Dairy wrote:

"I think we should save the video and show our moms because me maame nso saa o. She no hear word o when you tell her to go to hospital."

Empress Gifty loses mom

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty had lost her mother.

The renowned gospel singer announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page with a touching message.

Friends and loved ones who saw the post extended their heartfelt condolences in the comments section.

