Desmond Arthur, a young man who left Ghana for the UK discovered one of his mates there as an old friend

According to Desmond, the gentleman was in the same class and sat on the same desk with him at the University of Education, Winneba

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section of the Desmond's post on LinkedIn to wish the duo well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young who is originally from Ghana and identified as Desmond Arthur on LinkedIn has recently shared an interesting development involving a close friend of his he knew in Ghana.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his handle, Desmond revealed that he is mates with the other gentleman at the Teesside University in Middlesbrough, United Kingdom.

According to him, this was an exciting coincidence as he was in the same class with the young man when they were both admitted to the University of Education, Winneba, in 2015.

Ghanaian man Desmond Arthur and friend who met again in UK Photo credit: Desmond Arthur via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"It all started back in 2015 when our life crossed at University of Education Winneba inside Winneba. We both studied Graphic design, sat in the same classroom and shared same desk," Desmond recalls.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Although they are mates in the same school currently, Desmond is studying Digital media and Communication while his friend pursues Visual Communication.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the news

In the comment section of the post, a good number of social media users shared their thoughts and some interesting highlights have been compiled by YEN.com.gh as seen below:

Billie Jean Grey Paemka wished the duo felicitations and added an amazing wish.

Congratulations. inspire the next generation

ATISU DELANYO commented:

Wishing you a very prosperous times ahead.

ATISU DELANYO also added:

Best of luck, buddies

2 best students from Africa meet again in the UK

In another story, Edna Jennifer, a young lady who attended Covenant University in Nigeria graduated as the Best in Accounting in the year 2019.

She recently met one of her counterparts who also graduated as the best student in Economics in the same school that particular year.

As it turns out, both ladies are doing very well in the United Kingdom as they are employed in two reputable financial institutions in the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh