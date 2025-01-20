Popular TikToker Osanju has lost his mom, Veronica Frimpong, leaving him completely heartbroken

Madam Veronica, affectionately called Amonu, gained some popularity after the young man featured her in his skits

Netizens who saw the post about the passing of his mom were heartbroken and expressed their condolences in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has announced the passing of his mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu.

The young man took to his TikTok page on Monday, January 20, 2025, to share the sad news with his fans.

Osanju, who gained significant online popularity through his comedic skits, often featured his mother in his videos. However, she wasn't appearing in his recent videos, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Osanju shared the heartbreaking details of her whereabouts to satisfy their followers' curiosity.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica Frimpong, known publicly as "Amonu," on January 20, 2025," he wrote.

Details of her passing

While he did not state the exact cause of her demise, he shared a video of her mum on admission at a hospital. Osanju had high hopes for her return, but unfortunately, she didn't return alive.

In a heartbreaking message shared on social media, Osanju confirmed the news of his mother's passing, expressing his grief and gratitude for her love and support.

Condolences pour in as Osanju loses mom

The news has garnered an outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and fellow content creators, who have offered their support to Osanju during this period of mourning. Many sympathised with him in the comments section.

@Ikebee wrote:

"Aww, why Amonu ooooooo very sad."

@tik_tok_c.i.d wrote:

"pls which amonu."

@Twumie wrote:

"Sorry dear, it the most painful pain you can ever experience in this life."

H_B_A

Please ooo which Amonu 🥺🥺🥺 eeeiiii awurade 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

59m ago

5

Reply

View 1 reply

ronzyjnr

Ahhh osanju... please which amonu 😳

2h ago

15

Reply

View 5 replies

Queen Tyris 🥰😇🧿🕊

Ooh Amonu 😭😭😭 how is Agya K going to live without u😭😭😭

1h ago

15

Reply

View 1 reply

tina_bae05

Aaaa Osanju. Which Amonu? Some jokes are very expensive 😭

56m ago

22

Reply

View 2 replies

Yemoteley

which Amonu

2h ago

37

Reply

View 16 replies

MHAMI AJOWA 💕💎❤️

May her soul rip

10m ago

0

Reply

Linybae

Aaaaah what eiiiii how like how Amonu is not true daabi

2h ago

61

Reply

View 5 replies

Auglin 4 life-Mrs Abu-Bonsra

aah,so sorry bro,how will agya k cope without amonu,what a world

2h ago

76

Reply

View 3 replies

Ashabi Joyce

Eeei amonu 😭was she sick

1h ago

1

Reply

View 1 reply

Asantewaa😍😘 Papabi

ohh Amonu RIP 😭😭

1h ago

6

Reply

mary_black(MB)👩🏿‍🦰

I can’t stop crying because she’s my name Amonu 😭😭💔

2h ago

7

Reply

Nana Ama Serwaa

Amonu over work herself too much, aaah Awurade hmmm

2h ago

24

Reply

View 1 reply

Notification

Rest in Paste😭😭😭😭😭💔

2h ago

2

Reply

ANGEILLA🥰

Wo kaas3 3f3😒😭😭

2h ago

30

Reply

View 28 more

Hide

Pretty Ephya 🦋❤️

Ah which Amonu our Amonu anaaa I’m confused🥺

2h ago

28

Reply

View 6 replies

Kobby Rich€🇪🇸❤️‍🩹🤍🌴

Which of the Amonu 💔🥺

49m ago

3

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh