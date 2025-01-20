TikToker Osanju Loses Mom, Heart-Shattering Details Emerge
- Popular TikToker Osanju has lost his mom, Veronica Frimpong, leaving him completely heartbroken
- Madam Veronica, affectionately called Amonu, gained some popularity after the young man featured her in his skits
- Netizens who saw the post about the passing of his mom were heartbroken and expressed their condolences in the comments section
Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has announced the passing of his mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu.
The young man took to his TikTok page on Monday, January 20, 2025, to share the sad news with his fans.
Osanju, who gained significant online popularity through his comedic skits, often featured his mother in his videos. However, she wasn't appearing in his recent videos, raising concerns about her whereabouts.
Osanju shared the heartbreaking details of her whereabouts to satisfy their followers' curiosity.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica Frimpong, known publicly as "Amonu," on January 20, 2025," he wrote.
Details of her passing
While he did not state the exact cause of her demise, he shared a video of her mum on admission at a hospital. Osanju had high hopes for her return, but unfortunately, she didn't return alive.
In a heartbreaking message shared on social media, Osanju confirmed the news of his mother's passing, expressing his grief and gratitude for her love and support.
Watch the video below:
Condolences pour in as Osanju loses mom
The news has garnered an outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and fellow content creators, who have offered their support to Osanju during this period of mourning. Many sympathised with him in the comments section.
@Ikebee wrote:
"Aww, why Amonu ooooooo very sad."
@tik_tok_c.i.d wrote:
"pls which amonu."
@Twumie wrote:
"Sorry dear, it the most painful pain you can ever experience in this life."
H_B_A
Please ooo which Amonu 🥺🥺🥺 eeeiiii awurade 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
59m ago
5
View 1 reply
ronzyjnr
Ahhh osanju... please which amonu 😳
2h ago
15
View 5 replies
Queen Tyris 🥰😇🧿🕊
Ooh Amonu 😭😭😭 how is Agya K going to live without u😭😭😭
1h ago
15
View 1 reply
tina_bae05
Aaaa Osanju. Which Amonu? Some jokes are very expensive 😭
56m ago
22
View 2 replies
Yemoteley
which Amonu
2h ago
37
View 16 replies
MHAMI AJOWA 💕💎❤️
May her soul rip
10m ago
0
Linybae
Aaaaah what eiiiii how like how Amonu is not true daabi
2h ago
61
View 5 replies
Auglin 4 life-Mrs Abu-Bonsra
aah,so sorry bro,how will agya k cope without amonu,what a world
2h ago
76
View 3 replies
Ashabi Joyce
Eeei amonu 😭was she sick
1h ago
1
View 1 reply
Asantewaa😍😘 Papabi
ohh Amonu RIP 😭😭
1h ago
6
mary_black(MB)👩🏿🦰
I can’t stop crying because she’s my name Amonu 😭😭💔
2h ago
7
Nana Ama Serwaa
Amonu over work herself too much, aaah Awurade hmmm
2h ago
24
View 1 reply
Notification
Rest in Paste😭😭😭😭😭💔
2h ago
2
ANGEILLA🥰
Wo kaas3 3f3😒😭😭
2h ago
30
Pretty Ephya 🦋❤️
Ah which Amonu our Amonu anaaa I’m confused🥺
2h ago
28
View 6 replies
Kobby Rich€🇪🇸❤️🩹🤍🌴
Which of the Amonu 💔🥺
49m ago
3
