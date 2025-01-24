MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng has become the first independent candidate to make a speech in Parliament

Kwame A Kwame has received mixed reactions after his video of the parliamentary proceeding surfaced online

Some social media have applauded the politician for making a bold step to share his opinion during the ministerial vetting

MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called Kwame A Plus made his submission on the floor of Parliament on January 23, 2025.

The musician-turned-politician looked dapper in a stylish two-piece ensemble as he shared his opinion during a debate on ministerial vettings.

Gomoa Central MP A Plus goes viral after giving his first speech in Parliament. Photo credit: @kwameaplus.

In the viral video, Kwame A Plus informed the Second Deputy Speaker that he was asked to comment on a specific appointment by the Majority Chief Whip, but that the report on that appointment was not yet complete when he was invited to speak.

Other politicians began to heckle him because of this, but A Plus defended his actions.

"Mr. Speaker, the leadership informed me that I have to comment on honourable... not yet, so I will ask Mr. Speaker.

"The information that I had was that I have to comment on a different appointment, so I will ask if that is possible to be corrected. The information I have is what I am dealing with."

In the December 7, 2024, parliamentary election, A Plus won the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat with 14,277 votes out of 36,026 valid ballots.

With 11,637 votes, he defeated his closest rival, incumbent and New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Naana Eyiah Quansah.

The Instagram video of A Plus giving his speech is below:

A Plus delivers his first speech

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as MP for Gomoa Central Kwame A Plus delivered his first speech in parliament. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

city_youth_tv stated:

"Guy guy saaaa John Dumelo is quiet doesn’t mean he can’t talk but this parliament thing is not in the rush wai. Take it easy and study the terrain."

juxcallmenana stated:

"This person represents a whole constituency wow Ghana."

richard.f.gaye stated:

"English is coursing problems for my brother ...he can't speak fast 😂😂."

mrmuchmore stated:

"We're gaining momentum...Soo relax, relax and sit down👏👏👏😂😂😂😂😆🤣🤣."

adivorgifty stated:

"It's better than some mps in their 3rd term in parliament but are yet to say hi to his constituents."

adjoakonde stated:

"English is not our native language and members should be allowed to express themselves in our local dialect. Speaking fluently and big english will not do the work for us!."

iamaffulkofi stated:

"Remember Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. He was speaking big English but didn't see anything that English brought about."

Another video online gave another view of A Plus' speech:

Kwame A Plus flaunts his MP tag

Kwame Asare Obeng also recently caused a stir as he showed off his MP tag outside the parliament house.

The handsome style influencer looked dapper in a stylish tailored-to-fit suit and black designer shoes.

His wife Akosua Vee looked gorgeous in a shiny brocade dress and short bob style to complete her look.

Check the photos below:

A Plus' wife rocks kente to inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Violet Obeng, aka Akosua Vee, made a statement at the 2025 presidential inauguration.

The celebrity stylist wore a gorgeous corseted kente gown and flawless frontal lace hairstyle while rocking heavy makeup.

Some social media users have commented on A Plus' wife and her appearance at the historic inauguration on January 7, 2025.

