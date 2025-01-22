Renowned media personality Auntie Naa got emotional as she paid tribute to her late colleague Nana Asante Soaba

She recalled fond moments they shared as colleagues and expressed sorrow that her friend and senior had died

Ardent listeners of Oyerepa FM have also consoled the grieving family and Oyerepa media fraternity

Renowned media personality Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has expressed sorrow over the passing of her colleague and good friend, Nana Asante Soaba.

Auntie Naa, who appeared on her show Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, took a moment to express her pain over Nana Asante Soaba's demise as she described the late broadcaster as a senior and friend.

The host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa, mourns her late colleague, Nana Asante Soaba. Photo credit: @Oyerepa FM/Afutuo

She recalled some fond moments they shared as coworkers at Oyerepa FM and bid him a touching farewell.

"My very good friend, I never thought this could happen. Nana Asante Soaba has been working in the media for a long time. He previously worked at Angel FM and other stations. Anytime he saw me, he often called me Obaapa."

"When I sat down today, I was informed that Nana Asante Soaba was no longer among the living. This is truly sad. I even suggested that we forgo all our regular programmes for today. Nana Asante Soaba, may your soul rest in perfect peace," Auntie Naa said, looking sad.

Demise of Nana Asante Soaba

A report by Oyerepa FM on Facebook disclosed that Nana Asante Soaba died after he succumbed to a protracted illness.

He joined Oyerepa FM in 2021, where he worked until his demise.

Nana Asante Soaba will buried on January 22 in accordance with Islamic traditions.

A post on Oyerepa FM's Facebook page announcing Nana Asante Soaba's demise has received over 130 likes and 40 comments.

Ghanaians mourn Nana Asante Soaba's demise

Social media users who reacted to the post expressed their deepest condolences to Nana Asante Soaba's family and the Oyerepa media fraternity.

George Opoku Amponsah commented:

"This world is certainly not our home. Rest well, Hon. Nana Soaba."

Afia Denmark indicated:

"This is sad. Because I've been wondering why Nkɔsoɔhene is still hosting Mpanin Atenase for over 3 years now. I thought Soaba was on leave or even left Ɔyerepa. RIP."

Cecilia Ofosu added:

"I am in tears as l write this. Nana Asante Soaba, though you are gone your name lingers on forever and will be greatly missed. Farewell thee till we meet again."

Dennis Oduro Nyarko wrote:

"I knew something was wrong cos ante started playing funeral song when the program was about to end."

Yaa Ofosu reacted:

"It's been a while I haven't heard his voice I thought he left for another station not knowing awwww rest well sir."

Nana Adjowa Melly said:

"Rest well Nana,I was always looking forward for your coming back,aww."

