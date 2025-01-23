Ghana's latest owner of the enviable Rolls Royce Cullinan, worth nearly a million dollars, took his new ride for a spin

The trending Awatia-based businessman encountered a few of his admirers on the streets and decided to stop

A video of his heartwarming and humbling moments with his admirers has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian multimillionaire Twum Berima's name shot to the top when his newly acquired, customised Rolls Royce Cullinan arrived in Ghana.

Many expected it was for Shatta Wale as the artiste had launched an online campaign to flaunt his new property, which has yet to arrive.

Reports indicate that the businessman is a gold-dealing kingpin who has other businesses, including a recent fitness center, which he launched with a ceremony helmed by Lil Win.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman took his ride for a spin and encountered scores of his admirers.

He parked the high-end vehicle and shared a heartwarming interaction with his people, who couldn't stop cheering the new Rolls Royce owner.

About Twum Barima

The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia. Previously, he lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.

However, in recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok. He shared videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.

The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.

Ghanaians hail Twum Barima

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fansnetizens in reaction to Twum Barima's interaction with some netizens in Akwatia.

amgmajid1 wrote:

This is money not settings💯 clean latest model,confirmed with air cargo shipping 👍people who have money don’t talk too much and you won’t even see them bragging 💯

maxwellankrah2 remarked:

So masa you guys sopost to build your country roads first before you showing cars The car is so expensive but because of the roads you can't see the expensive of the car

Asante Ansong said:

The price is about 65000usd and duty and every thing . It shld be more than 1 million usd

Be Humble🧏‍♀️ Life Is War😢📝 added:

in Ghana, when u buy a car it's a celebration Whiles abroad when you buy new car, they call it increase of bills...... bibinii yɛ aboa😂😂

Twum Barima sprays cash at wedding

Akwatia businessman Eric Twum Darkwa made headlines after showering a newlywed couple with thousands of Ghana cedis at their wedding reception.

Starting with GH¢10 notes, Twum Barima soon upped the ante by spraying bundles of GH¢200, even calling someone to assist him in spreading the cash.

The viral video has sparked reactions on social media, with some curious about his line of work, while others praised his generosity and celebratory spirit.

