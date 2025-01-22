Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and his wife, Linda Bagbin, delighted at an event as they danced together

Dressed in elegant white outfits, the couple shared smiles and danced to Nana Acheampong's Nanka ebeye den

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments to share their thoughts on the lovebirds

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his wife showed their dance moves when they hit the dance floor at an event they attended.

The leader of Ghana’s legislature and his wife, Linda Bagbin, were both wearing white attire at the event.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and his adorable wife show amazing moves on the dance floor. Photo credit: @b2_barikabagbin

In a TikTok video, Mrs Bagbin wore a loose white jumpsuit with silver embellishment. Her husband was dressed in a three-piece kaftan with a hat.

The couple took to the centre stage to dance to Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong’s song Nanka ebeye den.

The wife turned her back to her husband as they danced closely. The Speaker of Parliament and Mrs Bagbin moved to the rhythm of the music until her husband tapped her to face him.

The two were filled with smiles, possibly showing their joy and love for each other as they danced.

As they danced, some elderly men and women all dressed in traditional clothes cheered them on.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Alban Bagbin and wife’s dance

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @b2_barikabagbin on TikTok.

ADIYISEM said:

“Speaker got one wife for his family and one for himself, no stress 😂🤣.”

Akosuaabiam wrote:

“But he already has a second wife ooo she's called Linda in Agona Swedru. may be I stand to be corrected.”

Nana_xta21 responded:

“The lady in the video is the second wife😍 aunty Linda yes she’s from Swedru.”

Nana Ama Yeboah875 said:

“Pls how many wives does he have, because I saw another one ooo ,eiii this man.”

User8148532039631 wrote:

“They always move with their second wife's.”

Efualiving good said:

“Mrs Linda Bagbin gye wo 2 We the people from Agona west are really proud of you Thank you for all the support may God bless you mum🙏🥰🎉.”

Royal modest fashion 🧵✂️🇬🇭 wrote:

“The first wife is from Sankana in the Upper west region and second wife from kwahu in the Eastern and Agona Swedru in the central region. How can the two be related.”

Nana said:

“The speaker like them beautiful! Enjoy yourself N0-3.”

Linda Bagbin steals show at son's school

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's wife, Linda Bagbin, was trending after she visited her son's school.

The video showed Mrs Bagbin at her son's school's speech and prize-giving. She looked beautiful in her jumpsuit and minimal makeup and presented prizes to students.

Several social media users who saw the video praised the looks of the Speaker of Parliament's wife and their son as he was also recognise at the prize-giving ceremony.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

