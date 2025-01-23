Nana Aba Anamoah has shared her escapades in France, where she met 23-year-old- Ghanaian founder Gina

The media personality was impressed with her encounter with a bistro owner whose restaurant is thriving in the heart of France

She shared their encounter online, exciting scores of fans who shared their admiration in the comments

Ghanaian media executive Nana Aba Anamoah was recently spotted flaunting her beauty and grace in Paris.

Nana Aba Anamoah was in a long coat and pink heels, which she complimented with her beautiful designer bag.

Her mission was to meet a young Ghanaian businesswoman doing exceptional in Paris.

Tjw 23-year-old founder, lived in Ghana until 11, when she came to Paris. The young Ghanaian now owns a bistro in Paris, Le Petit Samaritain.

Gina welcomed Nana Aba to her restaurant with a lot of warmth and served her some food. The restaurant specialises in typical dishes like steak frites and burgers plus desserts.

The renowned media personality had nothing but praise for Gina and shared her feedback after their meeting, saying,

"I visited Le Petit Samaritain in Paris today. It’s owned by a 23-year old Ghanaian lady. Gina left Ghana at age 11. Her restaurant is directly opposite the Samaritain - the temple of Parisian lifestyle. That’s Audacity of Courage."

Nana Aba Anamoah's encounter with Gina comes soon ahead of her upcoming Woman of Valour, which will happen for the first time this year.

The event has become a platform for high achieving women across the globe to inspire each other and network.

Last year, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic was among several keynote speakers who took the stage.

This year's edition in France will run under the theme of the Audacity of Courage.

Fans hail Nana Aba Anamoah and her host

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Aba Anamoah's recent visit.

@SarahHarri64741 said:

"Planting a flag like that right across from the epicenter of Parisian chic is wild!"

@KwasiKaybee30 wrote:

"Show them that with a green passport you can still travel to any part of the world. Enemies will bleed till they get anaemia."

@Hustlers_d wrote:

"This is an historic moment."

@sefa_edward2 remarked:

"I think it’s free for Ghanaians because she’s our own😂😂😂 we are coming."

@madi_ma_ noted:

"Not everyone can own a restaurant in that area . Thanks for sharing Nana."

@AmosAdu37 shared:

"This time we won’t show u fake like the old Trafford saga. Real life Nkoaaaaa"

