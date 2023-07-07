Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's wife, Linda Bagbin, is trending online after videos of her surfaced

The videos, recorded at the speech and prize-giving day at her son's school show her looking beautiful and classy

Many social media users have been swept off their feet by Mrs Bagbin's beauty and have praised her looks

Linda Ofosuwaa Obu Bagbin, the wife of Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin, has caught attention online after videos of her emerged.

Mrs Bagbin attended the speech and prize-giving day of North Hill International School on Friday, at North Legon in Accra.

She showed herself as one of the most elegant and beautiful spouses of Ghanaian politicians.

In a video shared by the Instagram page @sammykaymedia, the pretty wife of the Speaker of Parliament whose son is a pupil at North Hills looked elegant in a simple dress.

She wore a peach-coloured jumpsuit-like outfit with a long weave and a pair of glasses to complete her look.

The mother was made proud by her son who picked an award during the ceremony.

In another video shared by @nkonkonsa, Mrs Bagbin also had the honour of being invited to present one of the awards for the day.

Before being called on stage to do the presentation, the wife of the 65-year-old politician had been spotted sitting pretty.

Videos of Bagbin's wife stir admiration from Ghanaians

The videos of Alban Bagbin's wife have earned her admirers on social media. Many are impressed by her beauty and have shared various reactions.

babyfoodbymydanutrition said:

Awww❤️❤️My beautiful stunning Mommy and intelligent brother. Vielung keeps making us proud. ❤️❤️Always on point. Ma Papa get eyes waiiii

marison326 said:

The speaker of Parliament dey enjoy paaaaa see how pretty the woman is looking whaaaaaaat I tap into this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

chapmanjnr said:

He dey chop better, no wonder he dey chase those people

nii4701nii_odartey_lamptey said:

Eiiii oldman paa wife . Money is good

