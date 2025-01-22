Many Ghanaians expected Kofi Mole's first collaboration with Sarkodie to shoot him to a new level of his career

However, their collaboration Makoma which featured Bosom P-Yung failed to live up to its foreshadowing

The young rapper has opened up about the issue and how Sarkodie's tardiness cost him

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole has opened up about his collaboration with Sarkodie, Makoma in 2020 which many believed will be the rapper's next big hit.

Kofi Mole is known for several hit songs including Don't Be Late and Nirvanna with Kwesi Arthur, but his collaboration with Sarkodie and Bosom P-Yung failed to live up to its foreshadowing.

Recently a fan refueled the conversation about the song's failure despite its high potential influencing Kofi Mole to call out Sarkodie. In a post on X the fan said,

"One day ago organize kanta boys make we put Kofi mole for table we lash am ..promo no enter this song inside koraaa ..you made a whole Sarkodie turn Bruno mars."

The fan referenced how Sarkodie went beyond his usual template to flaunt his vocals on the collaboration.

Kofi Mole in disagrement with the narrative that he let his guard down in promoting the song replied:

"I was ready to shoot a video but never got any response from Sark & team after multiple texts and calls. I let that slide."

Ghanaians react to Kofi Mole's account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Mole's woes with Sarkodie after their collaboration in 2020.

@1o1_leelord09 shared:

"Abe sark fan buh sometimes ihn character no nice, ugo do song w somebody ereach vid shoot aa na udey do styles🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️"

@jennsen5 said:

"You shouldn’t have included the I let that slide part but all the same, good music … continue building your catalog. Am sure every artist get this kind story. It’s part of the journey, less emotions and more work."

@Celi_Blaugranna wrote:

"I taught u were Sark’s favorite ba why he do you so. Anaaa he Dey want money."

@kofiadofo_69 remarked:

"Masa the question was about promo not video shoot. Most of the songs banging now are without video shoot. You just failed to promote the song because you know yeah…Sarknation will jump on it."

@eagleyez7 noted:

"Obidi ein own songs sef he nuh dey shoot videos. Cina Soul shot video of "Too Bad" without Sark & O'Kenneth. The job diɛ if you wan do you go do am. The championship EP had only 1 video after he promised to shoot 3. You diɛ don't find ways of promoting your music & wait on sum1."

Sarkodie replies critics after Gari soaking comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had opened up about his gari soaking comment which many miscontrued for a political protest against John Dramani mahama's government.

In the post, shared on January 8, a day after President John Mahama's swearing-in, Sarkodie wrote "Back to Gari soaking."

The rapper, known for his nonchalant approach to social media trolls, Sarkodie took an exception after a fan requested his attention on his recent PR woes. He replied to the fan with a six-second video saying "Wise people do not pay heed to hearsay; only fools do."

