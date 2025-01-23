Scores of fans have raised concerns about the portrayal of Annie Idibia in the new season of Young, Famous and African

Mona Gucci weighed in on the frenzy surrounding the renowned Nollywood star's woes on the show

Her remarks about the Nollywood star have stoked a debate on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci has shared her review of Annie Idibia's stint in the Young, Famous and African reality TV show season three.

The new season of Young, Famous, and African is out, and Nollywood actress Annie Macauley-Idibia, wife of 49-year-old Nigerian singer 2Baba, has already started dominating headlines.

Mona Gucci is unhappy with Anne Idibia in the all-new season of the Netflix reality TV show Young, Rich and Famous. Photo source: MonaGucciOfficial, Instablogofficial

Source: Instagram

The show, which features Ghanaian socialite Fantana, daughter of Jomoro MP Hon Dorcas Afo-Toffey, follows the lives of wealthy and influential Africans.

Annie Idibia returned to the new season more fierce and carefree after enduring several public humiliating episodes from her husband in the previous season.

According to Mona Gucci, Annie has become increasingly bitter about her own woes and wants others to feel her pain.

In reaction to Annie's character, Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci wrote on Instagram,

"Annie is a total mess. Her husband has destroyed her emotionally and psychologically. She's always venting her bitterness meant for 2baba on happy people."

Mona Gucci's review mirrors a dozen others online calling for Annie Idibia to prioritise her mental health over the show.

Ghanaians react to Mona Gucci's review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens who shared their thoughts about Mona Gucci's ratings for Annie Idibia after the release of Young, Famous, and African's new season.

iammandy31 said:

"I’m sure it’s got nothing to do with her husband but she’s putting up an act. It’s a reality show🤔."

applypressure_always wrote:

"Annie is the #1 gaslighter I have ever seen in my life. To put that in a show is super cringe. I just fast forward when she gets on the screen."

hon_millicent_mugadi remarked:

"She needs therapy..the problem of a narcissist."

hobfhjb6's profile picture noted:

"Everyone in the show was gossiping about each other, but when Anni did the same, they all ganged up on her, just because she can't arque or fight like the rest. There's always that one person who makes the same jokes as everyone else, but it backfires when someone they don't like does the same. Social media tho!"

edilmawatson explained:

"She gossips too much and plays the victim i can't."

jussellaa reacted:

"She annoy me when she’s talk like all that movement and facial expressions ughh I started liking her but girl is soooo unhappy with her life!"

shirley.palmer.7503 added:

"Why is she even in the show, she is not youn! She should have been gone from the first series. That recoding thing was jokes, why she so worried if it isn't real. She likes to play big balls but plays victim and brings up anything to stir/get people on side."

Fantana spotted chilling abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Young Famous and African TV show sensation Fantana had caught the attention of many social media users after a video of her abroad surfaced online.

The beautiful Ghanaian singer was spotted at a fuel station pumping gas into a sleek Mercedes G-Wagon.

Her elegant appearance as she flaunted her sophisticated style and wealth impressed many fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh