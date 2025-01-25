The family of the late Anloga chopbar operator has turned to the thunder god, Togbi Zakadza of Nogokpo, seeking divine intervention to identify the culprits

Accoridng to reports, the family needs the approval of Togbi Zewu IV, the Dufia of Anloga and Dome Fiaga of the Anlo State to beat the gong gong

In a letter letter dated January 19, 2025, Togbi Zewu, noted that he had received the family's letter and noted that the beating of the gong gong was necessary

A month, after security agencies failed to solve the brutal murder of a well-known chop bar operator in Anloga, located in the Volta Region, the deceased's family, has turned to the thunder god, Togbi Zakadza of Nogokpo, seeking divine intervention to identify the culprits.

Nogokpo Temple to unveil the killers of the late Anloga chopbar operator. Image Credit: @citi973fm

Source: Instagram

Anloga chopbar operator killing

With the approval of Togbi Zewu IV, the Dufia of Anloga and Dome Fiaga of the Anlo State, the family plans to beat the gong-gong to notify the community about their decision to pursue justice through a traditional ‘trial by ordeal’ at the Nogokpo Yewe temple.

In a response to this request in a letter dated January 19, 2025, Togbi Zewu wrote that he had received the deceased family's letter requesting to be granted permission to beat the gong-gong at Anloga town as a condition of Yewe Shrine at Nogokpo to begin their spiritual search.

In the letter, Togbi Zezu explained that beating the gong gong was necessary because it made the town aware of the intention of seeking spiritual intervention from the Yewe Shrine of Nogokpo.

Crafted under the headline, RE: the Tetteh and Ametewe Family of Anloga, Togbi Zewu declared: “My chiefs and I are in full support of this announcement in the town to make everybody aware of your next plan of action in search of the perpetrators of this crime — the brutal murder of Mad. Dorcas Korkor Tetteh. Your permission is, therefore, granted.”

Source: YEN.com.gh