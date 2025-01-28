The new Attorney-General has withdrawn all charges against Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, the former CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board and Seidu Agongo

Opuni and Agongo were standing trial on 27 counts of charges that included willfully causing financial loss to the state

Opuni and Agongo pleaded not guilty to the charges and consistently maintained their innocence throughout the trial

The new Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine, has withdrawn all charges against Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, the former CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board, and businessman Seidu Agongo.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, January 28 at the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

Enam Loh Mensah a state attorney, informed the court that the charges had been withdrawn.

Opuni was appointed to head COCOBOD in 2013.

Opuni and Agongo were standing trial on 27 counts, including charges of defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer.

The case, which has been ongoing since 2018, revolved around the alleged procurement of substandard fertilisers for COCOBOD, resulting in financial losses to the state.

The prosecution alleged that Seidu Agongo’s company, Agricult Ghana Limited, supplied Lithovit Liquid Fertilizer to COCOBOD under questionable circumstances.

Opuni was accused of facilitating the deal and bypassing established procurement processes, allegedly causing financial loss to the state and endangering the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.

Opuni and Agongo consistently maintained their innocence throughout the trial, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Stephen Opuni's biography

Opuni was born on 8 August 1966 in Sunyani, Bono Region (formerly Brong Ahafo Region), Ghana, to Dora Yaa Owusuaa Opuni and Nicholas Hayford Kwabena Opuni. His mother came from Dormaa Babianeha, Brong Ahafo Region, Ghana.

Stephen's father was the Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of Kwame Nkrumah's Convention People's Party (CPP) in 1966.

Stephen attended college at the Vitebsk State Medical Institute in the former USSR and graduated as a doctor of medicine in June 1991.

