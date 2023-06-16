The high priestess of Nogokpo, Ladzishi, has surfaced in a video, with her elders calling out Agyinasare

The elders angrily warned that they would not accept the insulting statements from Christians anymore

They rubbished the happenings in some churches, calling it a scam, and advised all traditional worshippers

The high priestess of Nogokpo has surfaced in a video, with her elders performing some rites and challenging Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

The elders declared that they would not support or tolerate bad comments from pastors and other religious groups.

Nogokpo elders talk about Christianity, blast Agyinasare and pastors Photo credit: @kabatsatvofficial

After serving a 15-day notice to Agyinasare to visit Nogokpo with an official apology over his earlier claim that the town was a demonic headquarters, the high priestess of Nogokpo and her elders have warned pastors and Christians.

In a video, which shows a grand durbar featuring the Nogokpo high priestess and her elders, they angrily called out Agyinasare after their earlier statement that his allegations had caused them some losses.

During the durbar, an elder revealed that though there are other gods in other towns, like Antoa Nyama in Kumasi and Akonedi in Eastern Region, the Nogokpo gods are mostly criticised.

The elder further stated that church is now a business and Christianity is a scam, adding that they would not tolerate any ugly and image-tarnishing comments from any person from any religious group.

The Nogokpo elder stated:

"If we don't talk about what happened earlier, we have done something bad to ourselves. Recently, news writers came here to investigate a statement by Agyinasare that Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons.

What is the meaning of this? This is not the first time this is happening. Other pastors have been doing this. When your children get baptised, they are possessed, making them speak in some bizarre languages.

They want to do away with shrines like Antoa Nyama in Kumasi, Akonedi and others. And when they do, we the traditional worshippers will be left with nothing. I once went for a conference in Nogogokpo, which made me very angry, and I stated that church is a business and Christianity is a scam.

Watch the video of Nogokpo elders challenging Agyinasare below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nogokpo elders calling out Agyinasare

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the elders' address, applauding their bravery and defending their culture. Others opposed it, claiming the only true religion is Christianity.

@ghviews8512 commented:

Look at the unity. How can you speak negatively about this? I’m a Proud Ewe!

@adwoaasantewa3073 commented:

Bravo, Bravo, Bravo, you have done well. You have protection. Our couture, Our Traditional heritage, thank you, Our Elders.

@jeremiahboafo8252 commented:

They are one with the deity. Look at how they love the high priestess

@Sisataa-uy5us commented:

Point of correction, Christianity is not a scam. It's the only true religion in the world. U can take it or leave it. U have ended up calling Christianity a scam.

