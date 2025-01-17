Wode Maya, in his latest YouTube vlog, visited Nogokpo, a town in the Volta Region, to uncover the truth behind why it is one of the most feared towns in Ghana

The YouTuber spoke to the chief of the village and other high-ranking individuals who explained why Nogokpo has the reputation it has

They shared some of the beliefs that the people shared and things that are frowned upon in the town, sparking reactions among social media users

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya recently visited Nogokpo, a small town in the Volta Region, to uncover the reasons behind its fearsome reputation. Known for its spiritual beliefs, Nogokpo has long been associated with justice and truth.

During his visit, Wode Maya spoke with the town’s chief and other high-ranking officials. They explained that Nogokpo was deeply rooted in the pursuit of truth and served as a destination for people seeking spiritual justice. Unlike modern courts, individuals visit Nogokpo’s shrine to resolve disputes and find answers through spiritual means.

The chief highlighted that Nogokpo strictly opposes social vices such as lying, stealing, and backbiting. He described the town as a place where honesty was valued above all else.

A senior member of the town further explained the meaning of its name, which translates to ‘Will you be here quietly?’ He said this reflected the town’s expectation that visitors respect its rules and traditions. He mentioned that violating these norms was considered highly disrespectful and could lead to serious consequences.

One unique custom Wode Maya observed was that residents of Nogokpo preferred to walk barefoot to certain parts of the town. They explained that this practice was part of their many spiritual beliefs.

Nogokpo’s reputation has often sparked fear among many Ghanaians. The mere mention of its name is enough to instil unease.

Wode Maya's Nogokpo visit stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Don muscular said:

"Will you be here peacefully indeed! I love the lifestyles of the inhabitants there."

Verapittman commented:

"My dear I know a family that is still paying visits to this shrine with their children… if u don’t offend these gods it will not do u anything."

blacktribe_gh reacted:

"Wode, I don’t think Nogokpo is the most feared town in Ghana. Have you heard of Klikor? check that town out you’ll understand."

Kintang kebba said:

"I'm glad they knew their origin and they are practising their culture."

Gospel commented:

"I'm a Christian from Agbozume and I like the justice system at Nogokpo shrine, just tell the truth and be free."

Ewurama serwaa said:

"Plz let our parliamentarians and president swear with the Nogokpo gods oooo."

Mons reacted:

"That is why Rawlings said the swearing in of our leaders should be done traditionally at Nogokpo."

