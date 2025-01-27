Yolanda Boison, a young lady has become a topic for discussion on social media after she shared her entrepreneurial journey

In a trending video, the young lady claimed that she sold kosua ne meko, a popular Ghanaian street food to open a luxurious restaurant at East Legon

Many netizens, however, expressed doubts over her claims, upon coming across her TikTok video

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Yolanda Boison, has shared an inspiring tale of her entrepreneurial journey, rising from a humble beginning.

The young lady said she began her entrepreneurship journey by selling Kosua ne meko, a popular Ghanaian street food, made from egg and pepper.

A Ghanaian lady sells kosua ne meko to establish a luxurious restaurant at East Legon. Photo credit: @amayolly_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Through this small business, Yolanda Boison claimed she was able to build herself up from the ground to her current status in life.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the young entrepreneur showed a luxurious restaurant at East Legon, a popular residential area in Ghana.

"From nkosua ne meko wura to a restaurant owner. Couldn't be more grateful," she wrote on the caption of the video.

The young lady showed the preparatory work that went into the official launch of the restaurant.

Yolanda Boison's restaurant, named Luna Bistro, serves both local Ghanaian and continental dishes.

Reactions to Yolanda Boison's restaurant video

Although Yolanda Boison is said to have sold Kosua ne meko to acquire her plush restaurants, there was no evidence of that in any of the videos posted on her TikTok page.

This does not make her claims false, however, some netizens have expressed doubts instead of praising and taking inspiration from her success.

The comment section of her TikTok video was flooded with insinuations about the source of funds for her new restaurant.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Mista Larbi said:

"Motivate me small err ,the money came from the kosua ne mako ???? So I can start mine ASAP."

@AFRICA's UNITY also said:

"Gone through your videos and never spotted your nkosua ne mako claim ooo sister."

@Yolanda Boison replied:

"Come and go through my life as well since you have all the time."

@Global ease commented:

"Some of you eerh even if it’s the doing of a man what’s your problem don’t you see these men some let them do it for you too eerh. God bless your business wai/"

@Cute Ghal also commented:

"Congratulations to you mama, that’s the same thing I wanted to do but things are not going well and I wanted to give up but I will not because of what I see I know one I will get there."

Young entrepreneur inspires many

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady, Adwoa Agbogbloshie, who operates a grocery store, became an inspiration to her peers with her entrepreneurial journey.

Adwoa Agbogbloshie said in a viral video that she started her grocery business in 2017 from her parent's kitchen.

Through dedication and hard work, the young entrepreneur said she was able to move from the kitchen to a bigger store in seven years.

