A Nigerian expatriate living in Ghana has taken on the role of cultural ambassador, introducing his Nigerian friends to the delights of "Kosua ne Meko," a popular Ghanaian street food.

Videos circulating on social media show the Nigerian man enthusiastically guiding his friends through the art of savouring this unique culinary experience.

In the clip, the expatriate is seen sitting with a group of friends, holding a boiled egg coated in the vibrant red pepper sauce known as meko.

He explained the flavours and textures of the dish, emphasising the balance between the spiciness of the sauce and the simplicity of the egg.

His friends, initially hesitant, gave the dish a try. Their reactions ranged from astonishment to delight, with many nodding in approval as they praised the unique flavour combination.

