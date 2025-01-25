A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about how much she spent on braiding her hair has surfaced on social media

The young lady claimed in her video that she spent a whopping GH¢3,500 on her hair, just to look good

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised her while others admired her look

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady has people talking after opening up about how much she spent on braiding her hair. In a video, the influencer, @adwoatasha, indicated that she spent GH¢3,500 on her braids.

According to Adwoa, she urgently needed her hair done for an impromptu trip. With limited time on her hands, she opted for a home-service hairstylist.

Ghanaian lady unveils how much she spent on braiding her hair. Image source: Adwoa Tasha

Source: Twitter

The choice turned out to be both a blessing and a financial stretch, as the hairstylist delivered a flawless look, but at a steep price.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows Adwoa flaunting her freshly braided hair. She expressed delight with the results, describing the experience as “soft life energy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over money spent on braids

Netizens who saw the young lady's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some noted that the service was expensive, others admired her beauty.

@samuelpalma8 wrote:

"I promise you, if you genuinely work hard for your money.. You’ll never patronize this."

@OheneTheArtist wrote:

"Hey 3k noooo how this."

@official_clev wrote:

"What has this girl done to y’all, you people are not loved at home?"

@EN__Annan wrote:

"This ain’t nothing knew. Hairdressers have been doing home services since the genesis of time. Why pay 3500 for just braids. Some of you are getting ripped off in the name of classism."

@wanlovkhalifa wrote:

"Please, for educational purposes, the guys in the WhatsApp group wanted to know how much this one will cost."

@HailTizzy wrote:

"My Aunt went to braid at some saloon at Kwabenya they charged her 2500ghc, I nearly told her she was mad for paying that amount. But eno be my money."

@metamorfos28 wrote:

"3,500 cedis is “just” eeeii Adjoa! Someone’s monthly salary ooo."

@HeyMrCarter5 wrote:

"We seriously have a pricing problem in this country."

@Amgpablo09 wrote:

"Why you swallow Capital O."

@m_artinezyrn wrote:

"Be kwasia s3 3500 braiding nor be 60cedis?"

@Sarfoc19 wrote:

"I'm having difficulty understanding this."

@kodjoknights wrote:

"Well, before I say anything I would like to mind my business."

@Ellabhae4 wrote:

"3,500 for home service? Boujee home services."

@As3mabagh1 wrote:

"Normal u look beautiful."

@Naab_wav wrote:

"3500 CEDIS u Dey MAD???"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh