A young Ghanaian lady's heartwarming display of appreciation for her grandmother has left many in awe.

The young lady, known as Asantewaa, was seen in a viral video showering the old-looking woman with GH¢5 and GH¢10 notes.

She indicated that her grandmother played a significant role in her life, raising her from childhood.

She further suggested that it was through her grandmother's support, guidance and prayers that she became successful.

"Appreciating my grandma, today, because who I am today is because of her," Asantewaa wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

In the trending video sighted on TikTok, Asantewaa splashed more than 100 pieces of the GH¢5 notes and a few GH¢10 notes on her granny, who was seated in front of her room in the village.

Overwhelmed with emotions over her granddaughter's show of love, the grandmother covered her face with her hands to probably hide the tears of joy rolling down from her eyes.

The young lady's gesture highlighted the importance of showing gratitude and appreciation to loved ones.

Ghanaians commend Asantewaa for appreciating her grandmother

The heartwarming gesture has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who chanced on the TikTok video.

At the time of drafting the report, the video had racked up over 40,000 likes and more than 17000 comments.

@Kwaku Fatman said:

"The real owner of this money couldn’t even do this for her mum…God bless u my dear sister."

@Nanakwakuamakyeebenezer also said:

"Tnx dear. I wish my grandma is alive as ur own, she couldn't celebrate dis Xmas with us."

@Addo Isaac commented:

"May the Almighty God bless you with good fortune,...at least you have make her feel the world is real."

@AnimGeorge also commented:

"Aww, I wish you my grandma is alive Madam Akosua Anima may your soul rest in peace."

@Abhenha Theresa wrote:

"How I wish my granny was alive to even spend 1cd from me but today see she is gone kraaaa hmmm. Appreciate granny cause it's very necessary ."

@Atop also wrote:

"Very soon madam ohenewaa Hannah will see more of this. She is the reason am alive today."

