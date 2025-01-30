A video of a young Ghanaian lady sharing her sad health ordeal has stirred many sad emotions on social media

The young lady said she was once an energetic athlete at her former school, but a strange illness left her paralysed

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to sympathise

A once vibrant and energetic Ghanaian lady who used to run for her school during athletic competitions has reportedly been left paralysed by an illness.

The young lady, identified on TikTok as Queen Afia, is a former student of the Asankragwa Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region and had a promising future as an athlete.

A Ghanaian lady who used to run for her school shares the story of how an illness left her paralysed. Photo credit: @queen_afia1/TikTok.

While in school, the young lady was named the second-best runner for her alma mater, a recognition for her promising talent.

However, her life took a devastating turn when she purportedly suffered a mysterious illness that left her paralysed.

In a video sighted on her TikTok page, Queen Afia was seen in a wheelchair and then later began using a pair of crutches.

"Heeerrrr life, second best runner for Asankragwa Senior High Technical School paa nie, na I can't even walk without crutches. Life is unpredictable," she wrote in the caption.

This misfortune has been a harsh reality of the uncertainties of life for the young Ghanaian lady.

Despite this setback, Queen Afia looked determined to overcome her disability and rebuild her life.

Ghanaians sympathise with Queen Afia

Queen Afia's video has gone viral on social media with many Ghanaians sympathising with her.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 35,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.

YEN.com.gh has collated a few of these reactions below.

@ahen- kan said:

"Hey gal, I prophecy into your life that you won't walk alone but run to proclaimed God's faithfulness to the world. May God heal you and complete you fully."

@𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 also said:

"Hey if I tell you mine you will be surprised. I’m a preterm 22weeks and it hasn’t been easy growing up. I always get sick and have to be admitted at the hospital most of the time."

@NaaGrace commented:

"Calm down yh let nothing take away ur happiness, de almighty God is yet to speak in ur life .am in de same situation I ave lost both legs."

@Mor- Fily World also commented:

"My sister one day he will definitely speak I have lost both ears for almost 3 years I can't hear sounds but bcs I have life I am grateful to him you will be fine ok I am with u in prayers stop crying."

@Woman Lyk Melissa

"May God have mercy on you sis everything will be fine okay please don't cry."

Source: YEN.com.gh