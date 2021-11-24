A 16-year-old boy has been hailed for his honesty after returning a missing purse to its rightful owner

The lad identified as Rhami Zeini was said to be returning home from school when he spotted a purse on the ground containing $10,000 (Ghc61,500)

Zeini who got $100 (Ghc615) for returning the missing purse has given reasons why he took an honest action instead of keeping the money to himself

A young boy's honest act left police officers at a US station stunned and broke a record that had been in existence before his deed.

The 16-year-old schoolboy, Rhami Zeini, was headed to his home situated in Santa Barbara, California when he discovered a purse lying on the ground.

Zeini upon opening the purse saw a whopping $10, 000 inside it.

He didn't think twice about doing what was right

According to Goal Cast, the young boy took it to the police station after thoroughly searching the purse for any valuable information of its owner to no avail.

When quizzed on why he returned the purse, Zeini told KEYT that he figured out that it was the right thing to do.

Zeini added that if the reverse was the case and in the position of the missing purse's owner, he'd definitely want his money back.

“To me, I figured this is the right thing to do, if I take it and find whoever’s purse it was, because if the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure."

The police react

Police officers of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department were full of praises for the young lad stating that they had never seen anything like it.

Zeini was rewarded with $100 by the owner of the purse who happened to have misplaced it on the hood of a car.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 18-year-old school dropout who returned Ghc299,211 he found on the road was rewarded with Ghc59,842, scholarship and a job from the president.

Speaking in a meeting with the honest lad, the president also announced plans to bestow on Emmanuel one of Liberia's Highest Orders of Distinction while affirming that the scholarship will continue whether he remains in power or not.

"This scholarship is personal from me and my family, and will be valid whether or not I am President of Liberia."

Recalling the incident that happened the day he found the money, Emmanuel said he was afraid because it was plenty.

It is reported that he took it home to his aunty to keep it until the owner asked for it.

Source: Yen.com.gh