Nana Ama McBrown visited her former school, POPGISS, in Kumasi on Friday, November 8, 2024

The visit excited the students, who received gifts of food products and engaged in a dance battle with the actress

Videos of the visit have emerged, showing loads of students cheering for their celebrated senior

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has paid a surprise visit to her alma mater, Prince of Peace Girls Senior High School (POPGISS).

McBrown took time off her busy schedule to spend time with the students of her former school in Kumasi.

Currently on set in the Ashanti Regional capital to shoot new episodes for her Great & Mighty series, McBrown excited the students with her appearance.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown visits her alma mater, POPGISS, in Kumasi and dances with students. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcom

Source: Instagram

The actress arrived on campus in her new Escalade and was welcomed briefly before being introduced to the student body. All the girls were over the moon with joy as they chanted and hailed her.

Watch McBrown's arrival below:

McBrown engages in dance battle with students

The KIVO brand ambassador did not go to the school empty-handed but went bearing gifts with food products from KIVO.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actress is captured dressed in a KIVO T-shirt tucked into a pair of blue jeans. She gets one of the students to join her in a dance battle, and the young lady excels with her moves.

Moments later, other students swarmed around the actress and joined in the dancing amid cheers from the larger student body.

See the video of McBrown and the students below:

The visit to POPGISS follows a similar one McBrown paid to St. Augustine Anglican Basic School in Accra, where she bonded with the children.

The actress was at the school for the handing-over ceremony organised by Softcare, the company she represents as a brand ambassador.

Softcare had renovated the school blocks and donated software products to enhance the learning environment.

McBrown shares how she first met Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, had hailed Stonebwoy for his continuous hard work and impact.

The actress told the story of encountering the musician at a music studio in 2009, adding how she predicted that the BHIM Nation leader would become a star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh