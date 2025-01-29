Ghanaian Lady Warns Broke Boys To Stay Away From Her: "Don't Come to my DM if You Don't Have GH2K"
A young Ghanaian lady has become the subject of social media bullying, with many taking her on for stating her preference.
This comes after the lady, identified on TikTok as Akua Blondie, claimed on social media that a guy she went out on a date with left her at the table because she ordered food worth GH¢7,200.
In the said video, the young lady called the guy she went out with "broke" for not being able to afford her needs.
Following this claim, social media went abuzz with many criticising and hurling insults at Akua Blondie.
However, the young lady appears unfazed by the social media backlash, as she records another video to react to the trolls.
In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua Blondie warned "broke" men to stay away from her.
She claimed she was an expensive, high-class lady who could only be dated by wealthy men.
" I don't known what's going online, but let me tell you people, stay away If you don't have an urgent GH¢2k, don't even come to my DM because my reply alone is GH¢2k," she said.
"You are online making noise because I went out with someone and I ordered food for GH¢7,200. To you broke boys that's like GH¢720,000, right?" she added.
Reactions to Akua Blondie's video
Just like her previous video, this latest one also sparked backlash from netizens.
Below are some of the reactions to the TikTok video compiled by YEN.com.gh.
@NanaQwame said:
"Hahaha we’ll stay away until you turn 40th then we go meet at all night service ."
@Eugenno_1 also said
"Does ur father have that 2k in his entire account."
@Ooh nice commented:
"What did you order for 7200, I wanna know what you ordered."
@RHAY also commented:
"We've been here b4... And we will be here again... signed: Moesha."
Men advised to date rich women
In a contrasting development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian men were advised to date rich women.
This advice was offered by a young Ghanaian lady, identified as Brown Skin.
According to her, rich women don't bother their men with needless demands as they are well-placed to provide for themselves.
Source: YEN.com.gh
