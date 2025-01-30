Father Ankrah, a popular Ghanaian skit maker, has been spotted in town riding a new luxurious car

The video showed the skit maker happy as he stepped out of the car in style upon arriving at his location

This new luxurious car is a testament to the skit maker's success and hard work throughout his career

Popular Ghanaian skit maker, Father Ankrah has flaunted his success and wealth on social media.

In a video, the skit maker was recently seen cruising in a luxurious four-wheel car, which looked like a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Ghanaian skit maker Father Ankrah shows off his luxurious car. Photo credit: @f.empire1/TikTok.

Father Ankrah, known for his hilarious skits and witty humour, was seen stepping out of the sleek vehicle in front of a beautiful mansion, beaming with pride and joy.

The Toyota Land Cruiser costs between GH¢795,850 and GH¢1,936,822, according to figures sighted on the Autochek website.

Father Ankrah is one of the most successful skit makers in Ghana, with a huge following across various social media platforms.

The skit maker's success is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft over the years.

His success since the beginning of his content creation journey would serve as a source of motivation to his peers in the industry.

Below is the video of Father Ankrah cruising in town with his new car:

Father Ankrah gifts his mother a car.

The popular Ghanaian skit maker recently honoured his mother in grand style on the occasion of her birthday.

To make the day memorable, Father Ankrah surprised his mother with a brand-new car as part of the celebrations.

He also threw a plush birthday party for his mother, where her children, family and loved ones were invited to join.

The mother appeared overjoyed with her son's kind gesture as she thanked him profusely for honouring her.

Skit maker accused of fathering a child

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady accused Father Ankrah of neglecting a child he allegedly fathered with her.

However, the Ghanaian skit maker insisted that he was not the father of the child, calling for a DNA test to prove his innocence.

The DNA test, which was later conducted by request, ended up proving that Father Ankrah was indeed not the child's father.

The lady and her parents later apologised to Father Ankrah for wrongly accusing him and harming his public reputation.

