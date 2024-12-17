Ghanaian skit maker Kelvin Sampane Addo, popularly known as Akonoba, says he doesn't get money from TikTok

Akonoba explained on the Delay Show he makes a living from wearing ladies' clothes, wigs and makeup

Some social media users have commented on male influencer Akonoba's trending interview on the Delay Show

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian skit maker Kelvin Sampane Addo, popularly known as Akonoba, has opened up his source of income on the Delay Show.

The content creator, who plays an elderly market woman in most of his skits, disclosed that he doesn't get money from posting on TikTok, Facebook, or Instagram.

Delay interviews content creator Akonoba. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Akonoba told Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show that most business owners pay him to market their products, business and services, especially ladies' items.

"The characters I play on social media don’t bring in any money, especially the old woman character.

I act in those skirts to entertain my viewers, especially elderly people abroad who may be dealing with depression.

TikTok doesn’t pay me, but I get paid when I wear wigs and clothes for some companies. "

Watch the video below:

TV host Delay and Akonoba pose together

Delay wore a long-sleeve ruched dress that highlighted her curves. She wore a short frontal coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The famous TikToker Akonoba looked dashing in a black short-sleeve kaftan and black shoes for his viral interview on the Delay Show.

Check out the photo below:

Delay and Akonoba's photo trends on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Delay and Akonoba's photo.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

theasiedua stated:

"Anuanom nkomo."

efe_for_reallll stated:

"You laughed so hard, made me laugh too 🤣."

poundzworld stated:

"It was very interesting and entertaining ❤️."

elias_boakye__ stated:

"where is the other hand."

prisyko stated:

"Very entertaining, I laughed through out😍😍."

efe_for_reallll stated:

"You were laughing throughout. Beautiful skin."

_dickson_brown stated:

"Where is his wedding ring 💍 allegedly."

rhodaesinam_am_an_enterpreneur stated:

"The show was kaish😂😂😂😂😂 the guest stole the show 👏👏."

xorse_vava stated:

"You two connected so well 👏🏽the whole interview was hilarious and the vibe was positive ✌🏽🙏🏽."

afiasika34 stated:

"Very interesting 😍😍."

heyshorty_ stated:

"Loved it."

tantigh stated:

"I laughed through out."

patricia.owusu.9469 stated:

"Super lady ❤️❤️🔥😍."

nafisa_kampol stated:

"It was very interesting, you laughed so hard 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Delay rocks a black and white dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay took over the internet with black and white dress.

The chief executive officer of Delay Show flaunted her curves in a form-fitting dress that became a trend on Instagram.

Some social media users have commented on Delay Frimpong's ready-to-wear dress and expensive designer shoes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh