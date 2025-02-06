A Ghanaian woman lost her cool after a chance encounter with her ex-boyfriend who allegedly duped her out of a huge amount

The ex-lovers met in the studios of an Accra-based radio station where their feud was being discussed for an amicable solution

The incident sparked a wave of reactions among a section of Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian woman went bonkers, reacting irrationally after meeting her ex-boyfriend for the first time in four years.

According to the narration in a trending TikTok video, the woman and her former boyfriend parted ways acrimoniously.

A Ghanaian woman goes bonkers after meeting a Church of Pentecost elder who duped her GH¢195k. Photo credit: @kasapafm/TikTok.

The woman, identified as Peggy, claimed that the boyfriend, an elder of the Church of Pentecost, had allegedly swindled her out of GH¢195,000 before breaking up with her.

The ex-lovers met in the studios of Accra-based Kasapa FM, where Peggy had taken their feud for redress, after four years of searching for him.

Moments after the boyfriend, whose name has yet to be identified, entered the studios, Peggy's emotions boiled over as she confronted him, crying and demanding her GH¢195,000.

In the TikTok video, Peggy was seen kicking and hitting her ex-boyfriend with her legs and hands while the young man begged for forgiveness on his knees.

It took the intervention of the studio crew to restore calm and get Peggy to stop attacking her ex-boyfriend.

"This man has caused me so much pain and disgrace. It got to a time I was practically walking in tattered clothes in public. What crime did I commit to deserve this treatment," she said while crying.

The Pentecost elder, looked remorseful as he sought forgiveness from Peggy for betraying her trust.

Peggy's video sparks reactions online

The incident between Peggy and her ex-boyfriend sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing their views upon coming across the video.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Daniel Konadu Kyereh said:

"You think she is doing that because of her money ? The disgrace is more than the money."

@joel woters also said:

"Don't make a mistake accepting him back sister,...just forgive him and let him go."

@user1822560363276 commented:

"I think she still love the man bt in pain, pls put a little force she go gree."

@D D also commented:

"If you pass through this in your life, you will understand her."

Source: YEN.com.gh