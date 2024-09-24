Father Ankrah, a popular Ghanaian YouTuber, has put a smile on the face of his mother

He presented his mother with a new Hyundai Tucson on her 60th birthday celebration

An all-white party was also held to celebrate his mother's on the special occasion

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Father Ankrah, has honoured his mother on her 60th birthday.

The YouTube skit maker, known in private circles as Eric Duodu Ankrah, bought his mother a Hyundai Tucson to show his appreciation for her many years of sacrifices in his life.

Ghanaian YouTuber Father Ankrah surprises his mother with a brand new car on her 60th birthday. Photo credit: @father_ankrah/IG.

The car's presentation was done on the sidelines of a mega birthday party organised for the mother of the Ghanaian YouTuber.

Friends and family members of Father Ankrah were in attendance to support him in celebrating his mother.

A video making rounds on social media captured his mother being ushered to the car while wearing a blindfold.

The birthday celebrant expressed gratitude to God and showered blessings upon her son's life as she sat in her new car to have a feel of it.

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy treated guests at the birthday party to some of her hit songs.

Netizens commend Father Ankrah

Netizens commended Father Ankrah for putting smiles on the face of his mother on her 60th birthday, upon coming across the video shared on TikTok by @akosuapax.

@Qwesi_Drum said:

"Ebi in bro way buy give am and u are saying father Ankra in the video where did you hear them mentioning father Ankra’s name."

@abenaberry83 replied:

"Awww mese Ghanafoɔ."

@Network also said:

"May God add 10years to your age for buying ur mother a car."

@anteamabadee commented:

"Godwilling next year I am most definitely gifting my mom a three bed room house..our mothers deserve the best."

@KOBBY also commented:

"The moment you decided to give up boomm then another motivation come up we move."

@Poyoyo wrote:

"Do for mama ooo… no do for one girl wey in puppy fail am… abusua is everything."

Man buys his mom a Mercedes Benz car

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a young man celebrated his mother recently after buying her a Mercedes-Benz car.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the mother burst into tears while other relatives in the house poured champagne in celebration.

Some netizens who came across the video questioned why he decided to buy a car for his mother instead of a new house.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

