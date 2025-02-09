Popular Ghanaian skit maker Father Ankrah has taken a bold step into the music industry, releasing his debut single, Koliko.

Known for his comic brilliance and creative storytelling in short skits, Father Ankrah is now showing off a new side of his artistic talent - music.

Father Ankrah speaks about love in his latest music. Image source: Father Ankrah

The song tells the story of an intense love affair, capturing the emotional highs and lows of a relationship.

In the music, he cautions his lover to be frank with him and let him know if she ever gets fed up and wants to walk out of the relationship.

In Koliko, he explores themes of trust, passion, and vulnerability, appealing to listeners who appreciate music with a relatable narrative.

