Francis of King Solomon movie fame, in a video he shared on TikTok, showcased his massive transformation

The actor, who was a child star, looked more mature with his new look and many Ghanaians praised him for his transformation

In the comments section of the video, fans expressed disbelief at how fast he has grown and changed

Former Kumawood movie child actor Francis, popularly known as Yolo Best courted attention and impressed many Ghanaians with his stunning transformation in a video that has surfaced on social media.

King Solomon movie actor Francis shows his massive physical transformation. Photo source: @yolobest_2

Source: TikTok

The King Solomon movie actor, who has now ventured into content creation took to his TikTok page to share a video of an individual watching a scene from an old Kumawood film, where he and actress Spendilove Acheampong intensely prayed in the compound of a small house.

The video later transitioned to him flaunting his current look as he sat on the stairs of his home and recorded himself with his smartphone.

In the video, the former child actor, who has amassed over 12k followers on TikTok, looked all grown up and unrecognisable from his physical appearance during his time in the Kumawood movie industry many years ago.

Francis, who portrayed the character of David in the King Solomon movie, had developed muscles and transformed into a young man with a great physical shape after intense sessions with bodybuilding equipment in the gym. The actor had also grown a full moustache and sported a dreadlocks hairstyle.

In other videos from his TikTok page, it appeared the former child actor was also pursuing his tertiary education at the Kumasi Technical University (KSTU) as he regularly shared videos of himself preparing for lectures in his plush room.

He reportedly completed his senior high school education at Adu Gyamfi Senior High School, which is situated at Jamasi, on the Kumasi Mampong road.

Francis gained prominence after featuring as one of the main characters in director Michael K. Amoah's popular 2016 Kumawood movie, King Solomon alongside notable stars like Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Portia Asare Boateng and Ellen Kyei White.

The young actor, who hails from Agric-Akyeremade, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana also featured in other few subsequent movie projects with Spendilove Acheampong and Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa before disappearing from the limelight.

Below is the video of Yolo Best showing his massive transformation:

Yolo Best's transformation stirs reactions

The video of Yolo Best showcasing his transformation garnered reactions from Ghanaians, who were left in disbelief at how fast he has grown. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Ama Adepa commented:

"Eii, I was watching ur movie and your name was Agyekum. You were a very very bad boy. You were fighting with Mamaa Serwaa 😂😂😂😂."

Maabena love1 said:

"You have changed papa😂😂."

Miss Ana commented:

"Eei, you've changed oh."

wife of Zomero said:

"I am still surprised 😳😳.Wow, God is still working 🙏🙏."

Ivy Adom Dzigbordi commented:

"Your skin tone too has changed."

Moesha Too Fine said:

"The colour has changed 😂😂."

Spendilove Acheampong showcases her transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spendilove Acheampong showcased her physical transformation in a TikTok video.

In the video, the actress sported a mature look as she wore a beautiful dress and enhanced her beauty with makeup.

Spendilove Acheampong's transformation garnered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh