A young mother has accused Father Ankrah of impregnating and abandoning her after she gave birth

She and her parents shared their frustrations about the YouTuber on popular radio show Auntie Naa

Father Ankrah has shared his first response to the brewing issue that is trending on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Father Ankrah has opened up recent allegations by a young lady who claimed to have worked closely with him.

The lady shared her story on the popular Oyerepa FM show with Auntie Naa, claiming Father Ankrah allegedly impregnated and later abandoned her.

Ghanaian YouTuber Father Ankrah denies allegations from a woman who claims he fathered her child. Photo source: Instagram/FatherAnkrah, Facebook/OyerepaTV

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that the social media star had made a questionable attempt to ascertain the baby's identity through DNA testing.

While the lady and her parents maintained that Father Ankrah was the new child's father, the content creator - who emerged as a nominee at this year's YEN Entertainment Awards - sang a different song.

A few hours after the lady's account on Oyerepa TV, Father Ankrah addressed the rumours by sharing a copy of the DNA test results on social media.

The content creator shared several other posts maintaining his stance. He established that he had nothing to do with the pregnancy and the young lady's child, as proven by the DNA results.

"There is no way I will reject my blood," he stated.

Fans react to Father Ankrah's response

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Father Ankrah's subtle response to the allegations from the young woman who claims to be the mother of his child.

bxbygurl_iana2004 wrote:

"Maybe you didn’t want anything apart from sleeping with her to your intentions that’s why you don’t want to accept this baby oga envidence and proof is the only way out now go and do it well withthem"

Celebrity Madam ❤️❤️💯 remarked:

"You are wanted by oyerepa ooo, hope your phone is on now 😂"

moley257 said:

"Father pls u just bring the DNA report and prove that the bby is not for u simple🙃DNA don’t lie so u go and check with the gal family and let see if the bby is not for u🙃but the bby resemble u 😂😂"

Father Ankrah buys mum a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Father Ankrah had celebrated his mother's birthday in a grand way.

He threw a mega birthday party with friends and loved ones in attendance and also presented her with a new car.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh