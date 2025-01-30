Kevin Taylor, a Ghanaian journalist based in the US, has shown love to a young content creator

The controversial journalist gifted the budding content creator a brand new Samsung Galaxy S4 to support his work

Many Ghanaians on social media commended the US-based journalist for his kindness towards the budding content creator

Renowned US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor has come to the aid of a budding content creator by supporting him with a gadget.

This comes after the young content creator, known on Facebook as King Fantastic, complained online that his Samsung mobile device had been stolen.

A US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor shows love to a young content creator.

King Fantastic explained that he was attacked by armed robbers while returning home from the swearing-in ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025.

After sharing his robbery experience on social media, Kevin Taylor reached out to sympathize with him and promised to buy him a new phone.

Consequently, the US-based journalist, renowned for his fearless and hard-hitting social media commentaries, bought a new Galaxy S24 Ultra for King Fantastic to use in recording content for his Ghanaian Citizen TV on Facebook.

Beaming with excitement the budding content creator took to social media to express gratitude to Kevin Taylor for the gesture.

"When Kevin Taylor heard about my unfortunate incident, he reached out to find out if I had been able to buy a new phone, to which I replied no. Days later, he sent me a brand new Samsung Galaxy S24, the exact model that had been stolen,: he said.

"This phone is very expensive, and I am deeply grateful that Kevin Taylor recognized the good work I have been doing and decided to use his own money to buy it for me. Kevin Taylor, God bless you and grant you greatness. I really appreciate your support."

Ghanaians commend Kevin Taylor.

A section of Ghanaians on social media, who came across King Fantastic's video, joined him in praising Kevin Taylor.

@Prosper Donkor said:

"As for Kevin he is the best journalist Ghana has, God bless him."

@Danny Shenzhen also said:

"Chale I just checked in China here that phone is expensive papapaaa."

@Pauline Bright commented:

"Kevin is unequalled in his pursuit of good deeds. May God reward his labour of love."

Kevin Taylor slams cheddar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor slammed Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar over his plans to contest the 2024 presidential election.

According to the US-based journalist, Cheddar did not possess what it takes to lead Ghana as president.

As a result of the above-stated reasons, he urged Ghanaians to reject him at the polls.

