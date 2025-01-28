The mass deportation exercise announced by President Donald Trump is currently ongoing with many undocumented migrants being sent back home

While many are praying for God's intervention in their relatives' lives in the US, a young Ghanaian man chose to do the opposite

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young prayed for his uncle, who he described as "wicked", to be deported to Ghana

A video of a young Ghanaian man wishing doom for his abroad-based uncle amid the mass deportation exercise in the US has sparked hysteria online.

The young man, identified as Kwame Preyman, described his uncle as a wicked man, suggesting that he had refused to support him since relocating abroad.

A Ghanaian man prays for his wicked uncle in the US to be deported. Photo credit: @kwame_ghana/TikTok.

The US government, led by President Donald Trump, is deporting undocumented immigrants from Africa, Asia and North America back to their respective countries.

About 3,228 Ghanaians are said to be part of the undocumented migrants facing deportation from the US.

While many Ghanaians back home are praying for their relatives in the US to survive the deportation, the young Ghanaian man prayed for the security agencies to arrest his uncle and bring him back home.

"When I heard about the deportation, I wasn't happy, but as for Wofa Nimo, even if they don't arrest anyone, I pray they arrest. You say you play wicked to us, you will com and meet us here," he said.

In the caption accompanying Kwame Preyman's TikTok, he urged the security agencies to go after his uncle from wherever he may be hiding.

"FBI should go for my uncle. They should search for him well paaaa," he wrote in the caption.

Kwame Preyman's TikTok video stirs reaction

Kwame Preyman's TikTok sparked reactions on social media with many Ghanaians sharing their views on it.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 3,000 likes and more than 138 comments.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@Jnr ~Hillz said:

"Ghana and entitlement and bewitching."

@Donkarcha_442 replied:

"Ah talk again! They talk as if someone owns them."

@Don Crucial Howard also said|:

"I'm yet to ascertain whether my Uncle is deported. He is very wicked. He will come and meet us here siaman."

@Serwaa_phil replied:

"I’m sure he didn’t send them his hard earned money to them to chop for free."

@Bra Senegal Senegal commented:

"Am wofa nimo please am sorry, please I have change ooo."

Immigration lawyer advises Ghanaians in the US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a US-born Ghanaian immigration lawyer, Akua Poku, advised migrants on what to do when stopped by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the US-based lawyer, undocumented migrants have constitutional rights and they must insist on the same when arrested by the ICE officers.

She also urged Ghanaians and Africans in the US to quickly reach out to her when arrested by the ICE officers.

