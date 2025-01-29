Popular social commentator based in the US, Kevin Taylor, has vowed to get NPP supporters in the US deported, following Trump's deportation crackdown

He noted in a video that he has in his possession a list of NPP supporters in the US and was going to send the list to ICE

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over his remarks while others criticised him

Popular social commentator based in the US, Kevin Taylor, has opened up about his plans for NPP supporters in the United States of America (USA).

In a viral video, he noted that he would ensure all the members of the political party in the US get deported in Trump's ongoing mass deportation.

Kevin Taylor stated that he currently has in his possession a list of NPP supporters based in the US and was ready to send the documents to ICE.

He claimed that an aggrieved member of the NPP gave the list to him and urged him to report the said persons.

Kevin Taylor noted that while Trump and the US government are willing to pay huge sums to people who report illegal miners, he will snitch on the NPP supporters and take just $30 per head.

