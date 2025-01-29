Global site navigation

Trump Deportation: Kevin Taylor Vows To Snitch On NPP Supporters Without Papers In US
People

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • Popular social commentator based in the US, Kevin Taylor, has vowed to get NPP supporters in the US deported, following Trump's deportation crackdown
  • He noted in a video that he has in his possession a list of NPP supporters in the US and was going to send the list to ICE
  • Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over his remarks while others criticised him

Popular social commentator based in the US, Kevin Taylor, has opened up about his plans for NPP supporters in the United States of America (USA).

In a viral video, he noted that he would ensure all the members of the political party in the US get deported in Trump's ongoing mass deportation.

Trump Deportation, Kevin Taylor, NPP, United States, USA, Ghanaians In America
Kevin Taylor to report NPP supporters in US without papers.
Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor stated that he currently has in his possession a list of NPP supporters based in the US and was ready to send the documents to ICE.

He claimed that an aggrieved member of the NPP gave the list to him and urged him to report the said persons.

Kevin Taylor noted that while Trump and the US government are willing to pay huge sums to people who report illegal miners, he will snitch on the NPP supporters and take just $30 per head.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

