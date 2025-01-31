Kofi Gabs, a Dutch citizen of Ghanaian descent, has reacted to the chaos that marred the ministerial vetting on Thursday

He said the behaviour put up by the Members of Parliament proved to him that his Dutch passport was more valuable than the Parliament of Ghana

Aside from him, many Ghanaians who came across his video also expressed their displeasure over the conduct of the MPs

Ghanaian-born Dutch citizen, Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, commented on the chaotic scenes that unfolded during the ministerial vetting process on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Moments after the vetting of Communication Minister Designate Samuel Nartey George ended, the majority side of the Appointments Committee wanted to continue the process by questioning the next nominee, but the minority resisted.

This escalated into a heated confrontation between members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The disagreement resulted in vandalism and damage to microphones and tables, making it difficult for the vetting process to continue.

Reacting to this, Mr Happiness, known for his outspoken views, expressed disappointment and frustration with the turn of events.

Taking to social media to vent, Kofi Gabs suggested that his Dutch passport was more useful than the entire Parliament of Ghana.

"My Dutch passport is more valuable than the Parliament of Ghana," he wrote in the caption of a video he shared on TikTok.

Kofi Gabs became a social media sensation after claiming that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD earned from a Ghanaian university.

His comments sparked reactions from the academic community in Ghana, with many university lecturers scolding him.

Ghanaians support Kofi Gabs over vetting chaos

Just like Mr Happiness, many Ghanaians on social media have also expressed their angst over the behaviour of the Members of Parliament (MP).

The video shared by the Dutch citizen sparked reactions from social media users, some of which are below:

@Yaw Beyahdofo said:

"I'm even ashamed as a Ghanaian."

@lawanii kotokoli gunu also said:

"I think NPP is really performing well in opposition. So I pray God to let them be in opposition forever Amen...thank you Afenyo."

@Song commented:

"I was doing some thinking and have come to realise that Afenyo can’t control his side but yet ……,,, hmmm."

@laboscodee also commented:

"Most of these so-called politicians have intellectual and psychiatric disabilities that have not been diagnosed yet in addition to their corrupt minds."

@shallom wrote:

"NDC l blame you for all this. They wanted to be gentle all the time. We saw what the NPP did with power.|"

Kofi Gabs continues to drag PhD holders

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Gabs lashed out at PhD holders in Ghana following the backlash that greeted his earlier claims.

He claimed that with his Dutch passport, any child he fathers will automatically become a citizen of the Netherlands, calling it an inheritance, unlike a PhD, which cannot be bequeathed to anyone.

He further rejected calls for him to apologise to the academic community in Ghana.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

