A video of a young Ghanaian lady crying profusely over her boyfriend's deportation from America has gone viral

The boyfriend was reportedly arrested and subsequently deported in the wake of the ongoing mass deportations in the US

Her emotional video sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many netizens sympathising in the comments

A young Ghanaian girl has been left devastated after her boyfriend was deported from the United States (US).

The newly installed administration of the US government led by President Donald Trump has embarked on a mass deportation exercise to get undocumented immigrants out of the country.

A Ghanaian lady weeps after her boyfriend was deported amid ongoing mass deportations in the US. Photo credit: @UGC.

Following this, many illegal immigrants from Africa and beyond have been arrested and sent back to their respective countries.

One of the unfortunate migrants caught up in this exercise was the boyfriend of the Ghanaian lady.

The unidentified lady was seen in a viral TikTok video weeping uncontrollably over her lover's misfortune.

She stated in the video that she feels lonely in the US because of the absence of her man in her life.

"It feels so lonely. I thought I could live with this because of the conversation. I'm crying and I don't have to cry about this," she was heard saying in the trending video.

The TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the US-based Ghanaian lady in a state of emotional distress with her eyes filled with tears.

According to reports, the boyfriend was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities and subsequently deported.

The couple had reportedly been together for many years, building their lives in the US, and the sudden separation has left the young woman heartbroken.

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's boyfriend saga

The video of the Ghanaian lady has gone viral on social media with many netizens reacting.

Below are a few reactions to the video:

@Nana Yaw said:

"Just asking ooo? why didn't she marry him so he can get his documents."

@Ãłvįñ Tįp Wãłtérś also said:

"They try to deport me this morning but glory be to God i have run."

@El-LoCo lo Cabrón commented:

"Don't cry girl because the Next deportation is U so prepare all your paper to not be in the same bag do not westing time crying take your precautions."

@Mayowa Ayomide also commented:

"It's not the end of the world. She can always visit him or consider relocating to Ghana."

@Gideon wrote:

"Hmmm. She’ll probably have to follow him to Ghana then if she loves him that much. Eventually they get married and they both relocate back."

