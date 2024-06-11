Mr Happiness, the Ghanaian-turn-Dutch, seems to be enjoying the attention he is getting from dragging PhD holders in Ghana

In a new video, the man also known as Kofi Gabs, says his Dutch passport is an inheritance unlike the PhD, which cannot be bequeathed to anyone

Due to this, he still maintains that the Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from Ghana

Kofi Gabs, the Dutch internet sensation of Ghanaian origin, appears unwilling to let the debate about the value of a PhD against the Holland passport simmer down.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Gabs also referred to as Mr Happiness, continued to drag PhD holds from Ghana in the mud.

Kofi Gabs Photo credit: @kofigabs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, the value of a PhD lies solely with the holder, unlike his Dutch passport, which he could pass on to his offspring, allowing them to claim citizenship in the Netherlands.

Quoting Proverbs 13:22, Mr Happiness said that a good man leaves an inheritance for his grandchildren, something he has achieved by having his kids abroad.

"I was born in a village, Gomoa Jama. Today, my generation, my children are Europeans. Myself, I'm an European. So you see the passport is an inheritance, not a PhD. So still passport over PhD," he said.

"Passport is more valuable than PhD because I can pass this on, but you can't pass your PhD on. So you are not obeying the bible." he added.

Below is the video he shared on his TikTok page @kofigabs.

Kofi recently acquired his Dutch passport

Kofi Gabs, a cleaner in the Netherlands, recently acquired his Dutch passport after becoming a citizen of the European country,

After receiving his passport, Mr Happiness took to social media to celebrate with his beautiful Romanian girlfriend.

He has two adorable kids who are also Europeans, one with a Dutch woman and the other with a Danish woman.

Kofi Gabs shows five bedrooms house he has built in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, in a video, showed photos of his beautiful five-bedroom house in Ghana.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh