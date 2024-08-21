A video of Mr Happiness stating his opinion on a recent advice offered by Dr Mensa Otabil has surfaced online

Mr Happiness, in the video, kicked against the advice of the renowned pastor, who asked people who wish to marry not to wait to get rich before they do so

Netizens in the comment section were divided as some agreed with his assertion while others kicked against it

Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man who recently neutralised to become a citizen of the Netherlands, has expressed his views on a recent advice offered by the founder of ICGC, Dr Mensa Otabil.

In a recent sermon, Dr Otabil advised people who want to get married not to wait to get rich before they do so.

Citing his own life as an example, the revered man of God noted that he was not financially endowed when he married his wife. He said he did not even have a bed when he married his wife.

However, Mr Happiness, in a recent video, resisted the advice, claiming that it was the renowned pastor's opinion and not supported by scripture.

Netizens blast Mr Happiness over his comments

Netizens who saw Mr Happiness' post were displeased and expressed their views in the comment section. Many criticised him over his statement.

@me_nofo_ano wrote:

"Paul was equally sharing his idea or opinion so what’s you point? Anaaa Paul yɛ Nyame?"

@RhonnyLanez wrote:

"Na i figa you get sense to talk about important issues,adey unfollow you saf."

@aduam_nana15861 wrote:

"I think what the Pastor was saying is be bold and marry which means if you like to marry don’t wait for money b4? Not necessarily if you are not ready Kraa go and marry."

@AmagloElijah wrote:

"Hmmm life is mysterious.. Everyone can logically defend his stand. Knowing urself is the best."

@Kquaye_ wrote

"Paul’s advice in 1 Corinthians 7 was influenced by the belief that Christ’s return was imminent. He wasn’t condemning marriage but urging Christians to prioritize their spiritual lives given the urgency of the time. His guidance reflects that specific historical context."

Mr Happiness generates Dutch passport debate

Mr Happiness is known for making controversial statements on the internet. He became an internet sensation after comparing a Dutch passport to a PhD obtained from a Ghanaian University.

He believes the Dutch passport was way better than the PhD from a Ghanaian university. Many who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, as some agreed with him while others did not.

