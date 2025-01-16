Kofi Gabs, in a video on his TikTok page, showed the grand mansion he left behind in Ghana to relocate to the Netherlands and explained what influenced his decision

The popular social media commentator recalled being down with an illness and being made to sleep on the bare ground due to a lack of beds

He mentioned that he did not regret the decision and listed a host of benefits that came with life in the Netherlands and encouraged folks to travel if they can

Popular Holland-based Ghanaian social media commentator Kofi Gabs has shared the reasons behind his decision to leave Ghana and move to the Netherlands.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, he showed the luxurious mansion he left behind and explained what led to his relocation.

Gabs disclosed that he once fell seriously ill in Ghana and had to sleep on the bare ground due to a lack of hospital beds. This experience, he said, pushed him to seek a better quality of life abroad.

He stated that moving to the Netherlands has been one of the best decisions of his life. Gabs highlighted access to proper healthcare, quality education for his children, and other benefits of living in the Netherlands. Now a Dutch citizen, he says he enjoys additional privileges, including the ability to travel freely across Europe.

In the past, Kofi Gabs has caused a stir with his Dutch passport. He argued that his Dutch passport was better than a PHD from Ghana, generating a nationwide debate.

He further argued that the practical benefits of holding a Dutch passport outweighed the prestige of earning a PhD in Ghana. Kofi Gabs has encouraged Ghanaians to explore opportunities abroad if they can.

Kofi Gabs stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

manny said:

"Beautiful house but too much struggle in Ghana. you're absolutely right. long life and more experience."

Dandyfresh wrote:

"You are very good whatever you said in your videos make sense God bless you Kofi."

orlando1z said:

"Hmm these are some reasons people travel we don’t want to come to Ghana again oo bro very bad system."

Sidikat Yekeen commented:

"Kofi pls for God sake can u help me travel too...I'm a Singlemother with two boys 14 n 8...things are not easy kraaaa."

Wumpini said:

"You should have gone to private hospital like Lucca health in Accra. Please there are better schools in Ghana as there are also bad schools in Netherlands."

Nanayaaadepa wrote:

"Mr Happiness please help me I have my passport I want to come and work and take care of my twins as a single mother please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏even with good agency I will try my best to come."

NDA advises on travelling overseas

Naana Donkor Arthur another social media sensation based in the US has shared a piece of advice with Ghanaians planning to travel.

YEN.com.gh reported that NDA noted that folks who are forty and above should stay back in Ghana.

She explained that life in the US would be very hard for folks advanced in age.

