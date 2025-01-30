A video of a white American soldier effortlessly speaking twi, a local Ghanaian language spoken by the Akans, has sparked excitement online

In the video, the soldier was heard greeting his Ghanaian colleague and proceeded to praise his hard work in the local language

Many who came across the video posted on TikTok thronged the comment section to share their views, with many praising the white man

A white American soldier has left many in awe of and amazed after speaking fluent Twi, one of Ghana's local languages.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, the US soldier was seen conversing effortlessly in twi with his Ghanaian.

A white American soldier wows his Ghanaian colleague with fluent twi. Photo credit: @don_sensible/TikTok.

His Ghanaian colleague looked excited to hear a foreigner speak his native language.

"Good morning, borther is working," the white American soldier said in twi his African colleague.

The soldier's Twi language skills were hailed by the Ghanaian, who expressed excitement over his interest and dedication to learning a culture that is different from his.

Ghanaians online expressed excitement.

The impressive display of twi proficiency by the white American soldier has sparked widespread admiration and praise on social media.

Many Ghanaians came across the viral video expressing gratitude for the soldier's efforts to learn and appreciate their culture.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video:

@Prince Agyen said:

"Boosu please so what about the immigrants military people they will deport them anaa."

@obaapa Akua also said:

"Tell him he is handsome for me wai."

@evansarthur758 commented:

"Teach him a good things well done."

@BRIGHT also commented:

"Right u Dey train them to lean twi right master open ur eye oo."

@Tetteh Doris wrote:

"God bless you more."

@myma also wrote:

"Boss i really wish to be into the brother hood."

