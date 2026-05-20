The FBI has arrested and indicted popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Putsammy for his alleged involvement in cybercrime

The alleged suspect is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering along with his alleged accomplices after a court appearance

Nigerian socialite Putsammy could potentially be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison if he is found guilty of the alleged crimes in court

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The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly arrested popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Samuel Ugberease, aka Putsammy, following his extradition for alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

FBI arrests socialite Putsammy after his extradition for alleged romance scams and wire fraud. Photo source: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty, @PoliceNG/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

In a public statement on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed that Putsammy had been arrested and indicted after his appearance before a federal grand jury.

US Magistrate Judge Brian S. Myers also ordered the popular socialite's remand into police custody pending his trial.

Putsammy is currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The alleged suspect is facing 40 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him in court.

The X post of the FBI speaking on Nigerian socialite Putsammy's extradition to the US is below:

Why was Putsammy arrested and extradited?

Putsammy was extradited to the US on May 14, 2026, following legal proceedings at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division.

The police originally arrested the famous socialite at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on December 14, 2025, after returning to Nigeria from South Africa.

His arrest was made following a joint operation involving the FBI office in Abuja, Nigeria’s Ministry of Justice, the Nigeria Police Force INTERPOL unit, and international security agencies.

In a press statement, the Nigerian police shared that Putsammy, who was previously based in South Africa, faced charges bordering on online romance scams, wire fraud, and related financial crimes.

Media personality Blakk Rasta alleges that Dr Sledge's wife, Queen Amadia, has been arrested by the EOCO. Image credit: BlakkMediaEmpire

Source: Facebook

They noted that the suspect and his alleged accomplices operated a criminal syndicate involved in online romance scams targeting vulnerable female victims in the United States, particularly within the Eastern District of North Carolina and other foreign countries.

Putsammy and his accomplices allegedly established fake profiles, which they used to establish romantic relationships with victims and convince them to send them various sums of money.

The prosecution has also alleged that the suspect worked with a co-defendant, Oluwadamilare Kolaogunbule, a naturalised US citizen, to move the stolen funds through a network of bank accounts disguised as export companies to conceal the source of their illegal funds.

Below is the X post with details of Putsammy's arrest:

Reactions to FBI arresting socialite Putsammy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kerijelani commented:

"Nigerian youths, what’s the way? Before the 2027 election, the FBI would have extradited all eligible voters! Stay away from crime. What shall it profit a man to do a lavish wedding and end up in jail?"

Miss__sophie38 said:

"40 years is good so that some of our Nigerian brothers who are criminal-minded can rest if they will."

Dr.erih_ wrote:

"40 years for a scam? Jesus."

EOCO reportedly arrests Dr Sledge's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers reportedly arrested Dr Sledge's wife at the Kotoka International Airport.

Blakk Rasta alleged that Queen Amadia's arrest was linked to her husband's $94 million corruption scandal.

Source: YEN.com.gh