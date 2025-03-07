Ghanaians in the UK came out in droves to celebrate Ghana's 68th Independence Day, marking the country's freedom from British colonial rule

A vibrant celebration was held in London, showcasing Ghanaian culture through music, dance, food, and traditional attire

The event brought together the Ghanaian diasporan community, as well as Africans from other countries, in a display of unity and cultural pride

Some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom (UK) came out in droves to celebrate Ghana's 68th Independence Day.

Ghana celebrated its 68th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, March 6, 2025, marking the country's freedom from British colonial rule.

Observing the day away from the motherland, Ghanaians living in the UK poured onto the streets of London to celebrate.

A video circulating on social media captured a group of Ghanaians on the street jamming in what appeared to be a carnival. They sang and danced to melodious songs from their motherland.

The event showcased Ghanaian culture through music, dance, food, and traditional attire, creating a festive atmosphere that brought the community together.

The majority of the guests at the event were fully dressed in the beautiful red, yellow, and green colours of Ghana, displaying their patriotism and cultural heritage.

With a great sense of pride, the Ghanaian diasporan community in the UK showed a deep connection to their motherland, celebrating their country's 68 years of freedom and independence.

Some diasporans from other parts of Africa also joined in the celebrations to solidarise with their Ghanaian brothers and sisters in the UK, as they were seen dressed in their countries' flags.

Ghana gained its independence on March 6, 1957, after many years of being under colonial rule.

The struggle for independence was led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who later became the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana.

Reactions to Independence Day event in UK

Many netizens, upon coming across the video of the Independence Day event in the UK, took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Sweetheart said:

"It's like the celebration is only outside Ghana oo cos there's nothing going on in the Ghana street."

@Niithan Emmanuel DAniel S CRAB also said:

"See how Nigerians love each other, Ghana and Nigeria relationship, guys too sweet... once again happy Independence Day."

@Becky's essential commented:

"You people are enjoying more than us here in Ghana, please come organise the same here next time weii. Happy independence day."

@Lotus2133 also commented:

"I’m proud to be Ghanaian…But Why are Russia 🇷🇺 & North Korea 🇰🇵 afraid of Ghana?

