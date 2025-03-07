The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, led a clean-up in Kumasi as part of Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, led the youth and residents of Kumasi in a clean-up exercise on March 6, 2025.

The initiative, aimed at promoting sanitation and a healthy environment, formed part of Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations.

An old Ghanaian woman blesses the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene during the Independence Day clean-up exercise.

Scores of people, comprising both the old and the young, took to the streets of Kumasi and its environs to sweep and clean the choked gutters.

An elderly Ghanaian woman who participated in the cleanup exercise couldn't hide her admiration for Dr Amoakohene, the youngest minister in the history of political leadership in the Ashanti Region.

While leading residents, alongside his wife, to a location to continue with the exercise, the elderly woman called him over to share a word, which he obliged.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the senior citizen was captured showering prayers on the regional minister, blessing him for his commitment and dedication to developing the region.

"May God grant you more wisdom, good health, and long life to continue your good works. God bless you," the woman was heard saying in the trending video.

The youth of Kumasi come out in their numbers to participate in the clean-up exercise.

When was Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration?

Ghana marked Independence Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in its 68th year since gaining its freedom from British colonial rule.

A commemorative event was held at the forecourt of the presidential palace, the Jubilee House to mark the occasion.

Several prominent Ghanaians, including former Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, were in attendance.

President John Mahama delivered an address to the nation, calling for an end to the raging ethnic conflict in Bawku.

While the rest of the regions marked the occasion with a march pass, Dr Amoakohene decided to embark on a sanitation drive.

The cleanup exercise was a massive success, with many celebrities in the region attending to lend their support.

Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu was spotted among the large crowd, throwing her weight behind the laudable initiative.

Netizens react to lady blessing Dr Amoakohene

Netizens who came across the video thronged the comments section to react. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

@Akoto Lawrence said:

"The future president for Ashanti."

@WAHABA MOTORS also said:

"He should be careful and get himself fortified, not all people want him to survive."

@kofinti commented|:

"God bless your good work, Asanteman is proud of, Dr Amoakohene."

Savings made on Independence Day celebration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that President Mahama touted savings from this year's Independence Day celebration.

Speaking at the event, the Ghanaian president stated that the government had saved 95% of the estimated cost of the big event.

Had large-scale Independence Day celebrations been held, President Mahama said at least GH¢20 million would have been spent.

