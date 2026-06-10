Tension escalates at Salaga Municipal Hospital following the mysterious disappearance of a newborn baby girl

Family demands answers as police detain a nurse linked to the missing baby case

Concern grows after relatives report being denied access to the newborn post-delivery

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The Salaga Municipal Hospital in the Savannah Region has been the scene of the disappearance of a baby girl shortly after delivery.

This has prompted police to detain a nurse. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 10.

Missing baby case rocks hospital in Salaga Municipal Hospital

Source: Getty Images

It has left the family of the baby demanding answers while insisting that no bail be granted to the detained nurse until the baby is found.

Joy News reported that Balik Majik Ebenezer, brother of the child's father, Kofi Simon, said Simon's wife, Priscilla, was admitted to the hospital at about 3:00 a.m. while in labour and later delivered a baby girl between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

According to Ebenezer, the family was informed that both mother and baby were doing well after the delivery. However, concerns arose when relatives were allegedly prevented from seeing the newborn.

He explained that Priscilla was later transferred to the ward without the baby, prompting family members to inquire about the child's whereabouts.

According to him, when the family questioned a nurse about the baby's whereabouts, the nurse reportedly said she believed the mother had taken the child out for breastfeeding.

“The nurse said she thought the mother had come out with the child to breastfeed, so she was not aware that the baby was missing. She later checked and also confirmed that the child was not there,” he said.

The family subsequently reported the matter to the Salaga Police Station, leading to the detention of the nurse.

Mamprobi polyclinic baby theft

This troubling incident follows the Mamprobi clinic baby theft from February 17, 2026.

The case centres on the alleged disappearance of a newborn, who was reportedly taken by a middle-aged woman said to have been posing as a nurse.

According to online discussions, the child’s mother had undergone surgery and was reportedly recovering when the unfortunate events at the hospital took place.

Family jubilates as the stolen "Mamprobi baby" and his mother return home after they were discharged from the Korle-Bu Hospital. Credit: @AccraHype

Source: UGC

Mamprobi Baby reunited with mother after theft

After the baby was rescued following Latifa's arrest, he was taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further medical care to ensure everything was in order. After staying in the hospital for close to a week, the baby was discharged.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the baby and mother before they were discharged. She paid all the infant’s medical bills.

Precious Ankomah, the mother, and the baby returned home to meet excited friends and family members, who sprayed Precious Ankomah with white powder, a sign of victory in Ghanaian culture.

Neighbours of Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief baffled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sukura residents expressed their bewilderment following the arrest of Latifa Salifu for alleged baby theft.

Her neighbours described her as a calm and peaceful person, raising questions about the possible motive behind her actions.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with different people expressing complex views on the downsides of judging character based on calmness.

Source: YEN.com.gh