The British High Commission in Ghana is offering internships for final-year university students at its Accra office

Successful applicants will begin internships at the office on November 1, 2026, with monthly salaries in cedis

The application deadline is May 31, 2026, with applicants required to share genuine personal narratives and experiences

The British High Commission in Ghana has announced several employment vacancies for interested Ghanaians.

The Keir Starmer-led UK government announces national service internship openings at the British High Commission office in Accra. Photo source: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images, British High Commission

Source: Getty Images

The British High Commission announced the news of its exciting employment openings at its office in Accra on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Who qualifies for British High Commission jobs?

The UK government's diplomatic mission announced it is hiring proactive and detail-orientated final-year Ghanaian students from recognised tertiary institutions for national service internships at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Policy & Political roles).

As part of the requirements, interested applicants should currently be enrolled in relevant degree programmes at their various universities.

Interested applicants are required to be computer literate with Microsoft Suite: Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and several others.

The diplomatic mission also noted that they were looking to provide newly qualified graduates with practical job exposure, as part of their civic responsibility to the state through administrative and operational support to departments within the British High Commission.

How can you apply for the jobs?

The British High Commission, through its official X page, shared the link for interested applicants.

The deadline for applicants to submit their applications is Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Applications are required to be authentically written based on your own experiences.

If AI tools are used, their usage must only be limited to specific tasks such as ensuring formatting consistency and keyword relevance.

The US, under Donald Trump, announces job vacancies with lucrative salaries. Photo credit: @JACK GUEZ, KENT NISHIMURA /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicant's core content, personal narratives, and responses to behaviour and skill-based questions must genuinely reflect your professional journey, experiences, and achievements.

Individuals found to have plagiarised their applications during the recruitment process will be immediately disqualified.

Successful applicants will begin their new role as interns at the British High Commission office on November 1, 2026 and will receive monthly salaries in cedis.

The X post detailing the British High Commission's job vacancy is below:

British High Commission's job vacancy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Denis_m99 commented:

"I am not a National Service person, but I would like to work with you. I graduated in 2024 with a Bachelor of Education degree from UCC, with French as my major and history as my minor. I am available for any further information about me. This is my expression of interest."

Adamgban said:

"Is this remote? And do you take those who are done with their service?"

Gyina_yie wrote:

"National Service Intern needed. Don't sleep on this opportunity."

US embassy announces job openings in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US announced job openings at their various embassies worldwide.

In a Facebook post, the US Department of State listed the requirements for the available employment opportunities at their foreign missions.

Source: YEN.com.gh