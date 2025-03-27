Twene Jonas, in a video, walked up to a beautiful Black American lady and skillfully took her contact by flaunting his fame

The social commentator introduced himself to the pretty woman and told her he was a superstar back home in Ghana with thousands of followers on social media

Jonas asked her to look him up on Instagram to prove that he was popular, asking her to follow him and eventually got her contact

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas has sparked reactions online after a video of him confidently approaching a pretty Black American woman and successfully securing her contact went viral.

He did this by bragging about his fame and showing off how popular he was on the internet.

In the footage, Jonas introduced himself to the woman and told her he was a popular figure in Ghana with thousands of followers on social media.

To prove his claim, he asked her to look him up on Instagram and follow him. The lady obliged and asked him to spell his name as she checked him out.

Many people who came across the video found his confidence and approach entertaining. Some netizens also pointed out that he stumbled slightly over his words at times, which added to the humor of the situation.

Twene Jonas became popular on social media for his outspoken criticism of Ghanaian leaders, often comparing their governance to that of the US.

In his live streams on Facebook and Instagram, he often praises American leadership while accusing Ghanaian politicians of mismanaging resources and failing to develop the country. His blunt remarks have earned him both support and criticism.

Twene Jonas has also introduced several catchphrases that have become widely used among Ghanaians. Some of his most popular phrases include ‘Glass Nkoaa’ (suggesting there are a lot of predominantly glass highrise buildings in US cities), ‘Didi Free’ (meaning food is easily accessible), and ‘24/7 The System is Working.’

Twene Jonas' interaction with lady stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GhTrending_News wrote:

"Lol I don't know why am laughing after watching that lady touching her phone and looking at Jonas 😂"

AMG_KOJOGYAN said:

"Brotherhood ain’t happy Twene you should’ve asked for her number first if she refuse then you ask for her social handles."

SaamaChase commented:

"Kuraseni Superstar in Ghana how? Gyimiee."

kwadzo buame said:

"Eeeiiii superstar English be this😅"

IVAN wrote:

"Can you see the other woman on de back, dey watch am like he's lying."

Twene Jonas defends Richard Nii Quaye

Twene Jonas recently trended again as he registered his displeasure about the negative criticism of Richard Nii Quaye.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator noted that the businessman should be given the space to enjoy his life how he deems fit.

He blasted those questioning his source of wealth, calling it unnecessary.

