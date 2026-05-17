A Ghanaian priest fell on a coffin in a grave at a cemetery and ended the burial service abruptly

In a video, the Ghanaian priest tried to hold his colleague but lost his balance and fell into the grave

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

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A priest fell into a grave which had a coffin in it while they were praying to commit the body to the earth and cover it with sand at the cemetery.

Even though the specific place where the incident happened is not readily known, it is certain that it was in Ghana.

Priest collapses and falls on a coffin in the grave at the cemetery. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the priest had put his hand over the shoulder of his colleague. It could be to seek support or to stand well.

However, the priest went down quickly and then into the grave even before anyone could prevent him from falling.

His colleague priest attempted to hold him, but the man fell flat into the grave.

The other funeral attendants standing by the grave helped the other priest to bring his colleague out of the grave. This brought the service at the graveside to an abrupt end.

The funeral attendant carried the priest away from the graveside so he could receive medical attention.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to priest's collapse at graveside

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Richardkwekuyo4 said:

"Hunger may be the cause. The clergy must take good care of themselves first."

@Odunayo_Philip wrote:

"Dead body almost turned 2. That's on a lighter note. Most times, these people do a lot and are not able to get quality rest, forgetting that they are also human."

@FarmerDzubey said:

"They have to realise that when he placed his right hand on the shoulder of the guy at his side and holding his colleague pastor. He has gone too close to the grave tooo. Sad though. Hopes he recovers."

@gh0st_CFC wrote:

"Life is so fickle with so many unknowns. So how do you explain what has truly happened here🥺? Health-related or spiritual undertone?"

@_Nazir1 said:

"My worry is our lack of appreciation is basic first aid as a society💀 see how they just bundled him up without any scrutiny, those few seconds or minutes before they reach wherever they are taking him could be vital to whether he lives or not💔."

@ywglobal wrote:

"There is one major thing you shouldn’t take for granted as a man after your finances, your health. You should visit the hospital for thorough checks at least four times a year, regardless of illness or not. Your body will thank you."

@GhanaBaYawAdofo said:

"Only God knows the pressure and stress Ministers go through, especially during weekends. Sometimes, 5 events on an empty stomach. We pray for grace and healing. There should be compulsory rest for our dear priests. Lord, have mercy."

Source: YEN.com.gh