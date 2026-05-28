UTV Ghana has faced backlash for praising presenter Abena Kyei Boakye amid social media trolling about her appearance

The media personality recently trended after a controversial arrival video prompted mixed reactions and accusations from netizens

UTV's latest appreciation post has backfired, drawing criticism for seemingly setting up Abena Kyei Boakye for further online ridicule

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Renowned Accra-based broadcast station UTV Ghana has courted controversy following their recent post about media personality Abena Kyei Boakye.

UTV Ghana sparks controversy after sharing new photos of media personality Abena Kyei Boakye amid online backlash. Photo source: @utvghana, @AbenaKyeiBOAKY1

Source: Twitter

Abena Kyei Boakye, an employee at UTV Ghana, recently became a trending topic on social media after a video of her arriving at her workplace emerged online.

In the video, the media personality looked gorgeous with a pixie cut and heavy makeup in a fitted long dress as she arrived at the UTV studios to host the Accra-based broadcast station's popular morning show, Adekye Nsroma.

She wore black high heels and complemented her look with earrings and a necklace.

However, Ghanaians slammed the curvaceous Abena for her backside, with netizens accusing her of wearing foam pads to enhance her appearance and court attention.

The viral TikTok video of UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye's controversial appearance is below:

UTV's post of Abena Kyei Boakye

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, UTV Ghana shared an appreciation post of Abena Kyei Boakye on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

The post showed photos of the former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) participant beaming with a bright smile as she posed for the camera.

The media personality, with mild makeup, looked classy in a white Chanel knitted two-piece set featuring a button-front blazer and a matching midi pencil skirt.

UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye responds to online criticisms of her appearance in a viral video. Photo source: @iamabena1

Source: Instagram

Abena also wore an expensive wristwatch that complemented her look and elevated her appearance.

In a caption that accompanied the photos, UTV Ghana praised their on-air personality, stating:

"Confidence looks good on her."

The X post of UTV Ghana praising Abena Kyei Boakye amid controversy is below:

UTV Ghana's post sparks outrage

Although UTV's post was meant to celebrate Abena and her accomplishment in the media space, it did not go down well with a section of Ghanaian netizens, who voiced their frustrations.

Many called out the Despite Media station, accusing them of intentionally setting her up for more social media trolls about her appearance.

Others also raised different concerns about the decision to share new photos of the Adekye Nsroma morning show host.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Irish3 commented:

"This no dey need honestly. So you people can’t read the room?"

Maxwell_aappiah said:

"You guys should go quiet on her on this platform for now. My advice."

JohnDoeRIP1 wrote:

"@utvghana, you people have already disgraced her. There’s nothing you can do to clear that."

BhimJay10 commented:

"You just want to set her up for the agenda boys."

AnsongAsamoah wrote:

"Was this really necessary? Leave things as they are. Don't come and do unnecessary PR."

Abena Kyei Boakye responds to online backlash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Kyei Boakye responded to the online backlash she received over her viral video.

The UTV Ghana presenter shared a video of her at work with a cryptic message to address her critics.

Source: YEN.com.gh